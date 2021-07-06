‘Lucky that he is the coach, I wanted to work with him’: Bhuvneshwar looking forward to pick Dravid’s ‘brain’ in SL tour

Indian speedster Bhuvneshwar Kumar is gearing up for the upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka which begins on July 13 in Colombo. While the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are in England preparing for an all-important Test series against the hosts, Shikhar Dhawan will lead the side and the right-arm quick will act his deputy.

The team touring Sri Lanka comprises a mix of young and experienced players who will be coached by Rahul Dravid. For Bhuvneshwar, it’s the first-time experience of sharing the dressing room with the former Indian captain.

While speaking with Star Sports, Bhuvneshwar Kumar called himself ‘lucky’ to have Dravid as the coach of the team.

ALSO READ | India vs Sri Lanka: Suryakumar Yadav reacts to Arjuna Ranatunga's 'second-string side' comment

“I have played against him (Rahul Dravid) and he was a part of the RCB team just when I got inducted into the team. So, I don’t have any such memories with him, but when I got to the NCA, we did have some chats,” Bhuvneshwar told Star Sports.

“I wanted to work with him and I am lucky that he is the coach. The young players have played under him for India A. So, we want to work under him and pick his brain and want to understand how he manages things at that level for such a long time,” he added.

Bhuvneshwar further spoke about his role of vice-captain and said he is looking forward to helping others in improving their skills.

“Yes, on paper, it is my role (vice-captain), but I don’t think things will change. I think being a senior player my role is to do things that help other players in improving their skills and mental health. Being the vice-captain of Team India is an honour and a responsibility. So, I will try to continue doing the things that I have been doing and hope our team does well on this tour,” Bhuvneshwar said.

In the absence of regular players, the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal, Krishnappa Gowtham and Chetan Sakraiya received their maiden call-ups. While Prithvi Shaw has returned to the team, youngsters Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav have also been included.

ALSO READ | Fan asks about Dhoni's future if CSK don't retain him in IPL 2022, Brad Hogg makes huge prediction

India’s squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh