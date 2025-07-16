Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 16, 2025
Mahedi, Tanzid shine as Bangladesh secure T20I series win over Sri Lanka

ANI |
Published on: Jul 16, 2025 11:00 pm IST

With this win, Bangladesh has won the T20I series by 2-1, following losses in the Test and ODI series.

A four-wicket haul by Mahedi Hasan and a blistering half-century by Tanzid Hasan helped Bangladesh complete a series win, defeating Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the second T20I on Wednesday.

Tanzid Hasan celebrates after Bangladesh won by 8 wickets during the third and final Twenty20 international cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh(AFP)
Tanzid Hasan celebrates after Bangladesh won by 8 wickets during the third and final Twenty20 international cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh(AFP)



Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first.

Mahedi delivered a fiery spell in the powerplay, as Sri Lanka was reduced to 49/4 in 7.4 overs.

Mahedi completed his four-wicket haul by removing a set Pathum Nissanka (46 in 39 balls, with four fours), reducing SL to 66/5.

Kamindu Mendis (21 in 15 balls, with a four and a six) and Dasun Shanaka (35* in 25 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) delivered some useful contributions, taking SL to 132/7 in their 20 overs.

Mahedi (4/11) delivered a fantastic four-over spell. With one wicket each, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, and Shamim Hossain were also among the wickets.

During the run-chase of 133 runs, Bangladesh lost Parvez Hossain Emon for a duck, but Tanzid Hasan (73* in 47 balls, with a four and six sixes) delivered a brutal counter-attack, along with skipper Litton Das (32* in 26 balls, with two fours and a six), forming a 74-run partnership.

Tanzid stuck around till the end, along with Towhid Hridoy (27* in 25 balls, with a four and six) took their team to a win with 21 balls left.

Nuwan Thushara and Kamindu took a wicket each.

Mahedi's spell earned him the 'Player of the Match' honours. 

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including IND vs ENG LIVE News.

News / Cricket News / Mahedi, Tanzid shine as Bangladesh secure T20I series win over Sri Lanka
Follow Us On