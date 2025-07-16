Mahedi, Tanzid shine as Bangladesh secure T20I series win over Sri Lanka

A four-wicket haul by Mahedi Hasan and a blistering half-century by Tanzid Hasan helped Bangladesh complete a series win, defeating Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the second T20I on Wednesday. Tanzid Hasan celebrates after Bangladesh won by 8 wickets during the third and final Twenty20 international cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh(AFP)

With this win, Bangladesh has won the T20I series by 2-1, following losses in the Test and ODI series.

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first.

Mahedi delivered a fiery spell in the powerplay, as Sri Lanka was reduced to 49/4 in 7.4 overs.

Mahedi completed his four-wicket haul by removing a set Pathum Nissanka (46 in 39 balls, with four fours), reducing SL to 66/5.

Kamindu Mendis (21 in 15 balls, with a four and a six) and Dasun Shanaka (35* in 25 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) delivered some useful contributions, taking SL to 132/7 in their 20 overs.

Mahedi (4/11) delivered a fantastic four-over spell. With one wicket each, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, and Shamim Hossain were also among the wickets.

During the run-chase of 133 runs, Bangladesh lost Parvez Hossain Emon for a duck, but Tanzid Hasan (73* in 47 balls, with a four and six sixes) delivered a brutal counter-attack, along with skipper Litton Das (32* in 26 balls, with two fours and a six), forming a 74-run partnership.

Tanzid stuck around till the end, along with Towhid Hridoy (27* in 25 balls, with a four and six) took their team to a win with 21 balls left.

Nuwan Thushara and Kamindu took a wicket each.

Mahedi's spell earned him the 'Player of the Match' honours.