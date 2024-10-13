Menu Explore
Mahela Jayawardene returns as MI head coach ahead of IPL 2025 retentions, drops cryptic 'we look ahead at future' remark

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 13, 2024 05:21 PM IST

Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed Mumbai Indians' head coach, the franchise confirmed on Sunday.

Mumbai Indians have reappointed Mahela Jayawardene as the side's head coach, the franchise announced on Sunday. Jayawardene left the role in 2022 to become the franchise's Global Head of Cricket, overseeing the expansion of MI's global teams across different leagues. Mark Boucher, the former South African wicketkeeper-batter, held the head coach role during the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Mahela Jaywardene (L) returns as MI head coach ahead of IPL 2025 retentions (X)
Mahela Jaywardene (L) returns as MI head coach ahead of IPL 2025 retentions (X)

Jayawardene began his first head coach stint with MI in 2017, helping the side achieve instant success. Alongside Rohit Sharma, Jayawardene formed a formidable duo as they lifted three titles together (2017, 2019, and 2021). The Sri Lankan eventually stepped away from coaching duties after the end of the 2022 season, which saw MI finishing at the bottom of the table with only four wins in 14 matches.

Under Boucher, the side improved from the previous season but failed to reach the final, losing the second playoff match to Gujarat Titans. This followed a tumultuous period for MI, as Hardik Pandya was brought back to the franchise and named captain, replacing five-time champion Rohit Sharma.

The decision caused a furore among the franchise's fanbase, with Hardik being booed throughout MI's opening few matches at the Wankhede Stadium. The negativity surrounding the decision seemed to have an impact on the side's performances too, as it finished a dismal 10th for a second time in three seasons.

‘Look ahead at future’

Jayawardene, in his statement upon his return to the franchise as head coach, insisted that he comes at a time when MI will “look ahead at the future.” The former Sri Lankan captain also likened his return to the time when he first joined the franchise in 2017.

“My journey within the MI family has always been one of evolution. In 2017, the focus was on bringing together a talented group of individuals to play the best cricket ever and we did very well. Now to return, at the same moment in history, where we look ahead at the future and the opportunity to further strengthen the love of MI, build on the vision of the owners, and continue to add to the history of Mumbai Indians, is an exciting challenge I am looking forward to,” said Jayawardene.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
