‘Mahi bhai said I can win matches…’: Dhoni's golden words main weapon for Shivam Dube after India comeback

Shivam Dube has been in sensational form since the start of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) and he has carried that form into the Deodhar Trophy. This has ultimately led to him getting a recall into the Indian team for the upcoming tour of Ireland and also the Asian Games.

Shivam Dube (behind) with MS Dhoni

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dube hardly bowled all season in the IPL, with Chennai Super Kings using him as a finisher mainly due to his power-hitting abilities and the 30-year-old delivered. He scored 418 runs in the 16 matches at a strike rate of 158.33, thus playing a pivotal role in CSK's run to a record-equalling fifth title.

Dube has carried that form into domestic cricket. He scored an unbeaten 83 off 78 balls for West Zone to lead them to victory against North Zone in the Deodhar Trophy. He hit five sixes and three fours in the innings. After the game, Dube said that he has "upgraded" his game and talismanic CSK captain MS Dhoni had an important role to play in that.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I cannot express all the things (that Dhoni helped me with),” Dube said in a video uploaded on the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) website. "I have upgraded my game. I got to know how to finish the game, how to be in the situation, how to tackle the bowlers, that all things are more important and many things are there but cannot express all the things.

"But, I definitely got some big tips. He told me to play till the end and try to finish the game. You can win many matches from your batting, so keep believing in yourself'," he said. Dube had earlier said that Dhoni gave him clarity about his role before the start of the season.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Mahi bhai gave me clarity of thought. He told me what my role is. It was simple 'tujhe jaake team ka run rate badhana hai. (You have to increase the run rate). Even if I get out early no problem but try to complete the task given. The brief was clear,” Dube told The Indian Express, a day after CSK lifted the title.

Dube had remained unbeaten in the final, scoring 32 off 21 balls. He was at the other end when Ravindra Jadeja finished the chase off against Gujarat Titans in extraordinary fashion. CSK had needed 13 to win off the last over chasing a target of 171, a total that had been revised after extensive rain delays which even pushed the match into a reserve day. Mohit Sharma gave away just three runs in the first four balls, leading to CSK need 10 to win off the last two.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But that is exactly what Jadeja got, he hit a six off the second last ball and then a four off the last to cue mayhem as CSK celebrated their fifth IPL title. It made them the joint-most successful team in the history of the league along with Mumbai Indians.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON