Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Mahmudullah recalled to Bangladesh Test squad for Zimbabwe series following Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal injuries
cricket

Mahmudullah recalled to Bangladesh Test squad for Zimbabwe series following Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal injuries

Bangladesh and Zimbabwe are set to battle in a Test series next month and the former have recalled their star all-rounder Mahmudullah to their squad.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 26, 2021 06:47 PM IST
File image of Mahmudullah.(AFP)

Bangladesh and Zimbabwe are set to battle in a Test series next month and the former have recalled their star all-rounder Mahmudullah to their squad.

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, the move from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) comes keeping the injuries to wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim Iqbal in mind.

ALSO READ| They grabbed our passports, asked where's the mace? Even police wanted to have photos': New Zealand's Neil Wagner

"During an emergency meeting yesterday that included the selectors, the board President [Nazmul Hassan] and myself, we decided that we can't take a chance with the injuries," ESPNcricinfo quoted Akram Khan, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Cricket Operations Chairman as saying.

"Because of the situation, we decided to make the squad bigger. We are 80 per cent sure that he [Rahim] can play, but we don't want to take a chance. We want to have a back-up batsman in the squad," he added.

The right-arm all-rounder Mahmudullah last played Test cricket in January 2020. He was then dropped for the following series agains Zimbabwe, West Indies and Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh is slated to leave for Zimbabwe on June 29 to lock horns in a one-off Test, three ODIs and as many T20Is.

Test squad: Mominul Haque (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Shadman Islam, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadat Hossain, Shoriful Islam

ALSO READ| 'The only way she's going to go from here is up, and the sky is the limit': Sanjay Bangar all praise for India's Shafali

ODI squad: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Shoriful Islam

T20I squad: Mahmudullah (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bangladesh vs zimbabwe mahmudullah bangladesh cricket team
TRENDING NEWS

Twitter user's idea on how to 'trap' mosquitoes leaves people in splits

Video shows incredible view of Western Ghats from Vistadome coach

Dog that is not a fan of lollypop reacts on being offered one. Watch

‘Aunty skates’: Saree-clad 46-year-old skater wows people. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP