'The only way she's going to go from here is up, and the sky is the limit': Sanjay Bangar all praise for India's Shafali

What a find Shafali Verma has been for Indian cricket. Be it T20Is or Tests, the swashbuckling batter, all of 17 years of age, has taken to international cricket like duck to water. No occasion, bowler, or opposition seems to intimidate her; her numbers and attacking approach to the game bears testament. Even former India all-rounder Sanjay Bangar recognizes that, who lauded the opener, saying 'sky is the limit for her'.

Verma was one of the Test debutants last week when the Indian women's team locked horns with England at Bristol. With the Test match marking India's comeback to the longest format after seven long years, it soon became about Verma, who grabbed the 'Player of the Match' award.

ALSO READ| 'Can't see how they can compete': Vaughan says 'tough for England to beat India'

She scored an impressive 96 in the first innings and a quick-fire 63 in the second to help India draw the game that looked like slipping out of their hands at one point. While speaking to Star Sports, Bangar said:

"Her (Shafali Verma) future can only be bright, and the only way she's going to go from here is up, and the sky is the limit. Even though India play less Test matches, but this was a fantastic opportunity, and the way she approached the game was refreshing. She played with a fearless attitude and put the opposition on the back foot straightaway. This is very rare."

Verma's batting has often been compared to India batting great Virender Sehwag, who was also known for giving his team an explosive start at the top of the innings by scoring runs thick and fast.

ALSO READ| Post WTC final, India pacer Mohammed Shami sweats it out in the gym ahead of England Test series- WATCH

Verma's start to her international career has been a bright one. She made her debut at the age of 15. Even though she registered a duck in her outing, she scored a fluent 46 in the next and has only looked onward and upward since.

Verma also became the youngest Indian cricketer to score a half-century in international cricket, when she smashed 79 off 43 balls against West Indies in a T20I game. With that knock, she surpassed Sachin Tendulkar’s 30-year-old record.