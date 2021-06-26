Post WTC final, India pacer Mohammed Shami sweats it out in the gym ahead of England Test series- WATCH

The World Test Championship (WTC) final is done and dusted and the focus of Team India now shifts to the upcoming five-match Test series against England. Virat Kohli, who regularly maintained that the team considered the mega finale like any other game of cricket, must be telling his boys to forget the loss and prepare for the next assignment. And it looks like Mohammed Shami is already implementing his skipper's wish.

In a video recently posted on his Instagram handle, Shami can be seen sweating it out in the gym with utmost intent and concentration. The right-arm pacer, who was the sole shining star for his team in their eight-wicket loss to New Zealand, the pacer was seen doing multiple workouts like cycling, leg press, and dumbells.

India lost the WTC final to the Kane Williamson-led side on the sixth day (Reserve Day) at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. In the first innings, after being into bat, India, after cruising at 146-3 at one point in their first innings, were bundled out for just 217. In response, courtesy of Mohammed Shami's four-wicket haul, the Ravi Shashtri-coached side dismissed the Kiwis for 249.

Trailing by 32, the Indian side could only manage to post 170 in their second innings, thereby setting the Kiwis a target of 139. Tim Southee was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets, while swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was India's highest scorer with 41 runs off 88 balls. The Kiwis changed down the target with two of their most-experienced batsmen in Ross Taylor and Williamson forging a match-winning partnership.