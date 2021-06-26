'Even if he can play 2-3 Tests, team will benefit': Hussain wants India to call up experienced pacer for England series

After India's underwhelming show with the ball in the final of the World Test Championship, former captain Nasser Hussain wants the management to fly the experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar to England for the five-Test series starting August 4.

Bhuvneshwar missed the flight to England and was instead picked for the limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka. However, given how barring Mohammed Shami, no other bowler was able to generate much swing, Hussain feels Bhuvneshwar could be a valuable addition to the team.

"Bhuvneshwar should be called up for the England series. Though he has injury concerns, even if he can play two or three Tests for India, the team will greatly benefit. The conditions will suit him and we all saw how the team is missing a genuine swing bowler," Hussain said on air during Day 3 of the WTC final at Southampton’s Ageas Bowl.

Hussain does make a valid point though. Shami picked up a four-wicket-haul in the first innings and even though Ishant accounted for 3/78, there wasn't much for either the veteran of 100 Tests or Bumrah in the surface.

Bhuvneshwar has a good record in England, having picked up 19 wickets at an average of 26.63 with two five-wicket-hauls in five Tests. During the 2014 tour, Bhuvneshwar picked up 19 wickets from five Tests with a best of 6/82 but did not make the cut for the 2018 tour.

But Bhuvneshwar hasn't played a First-Class match in over three years with his last Test dating back to January of 2018. Besides, whether Bhuvneshwar can have the time to fly to England from Sri Lanka and complete the necessary quarantine is another point that cannot be ignored. If needed, he surely can make the final two or three Tests but it is unlikely that India will consider the 31-year-old quick especially with the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Navdeep Saini already available.