'I want confidence like Rishabh Pant': Twitter goes crazy after Urvashi Rautela's strong reply to India keeper

Another chapter was added to the Rishabh Pant and Urvashi Rautela story when the bollywood actress came up with a strong reply to the India wicketkeeper-batter's now-deleted Instagram post late on Thursday night. Rautela once again did not take any names but now it was evident that perhaps the "Mr RP" in her story narrated in a now-viral interview, was indeed Rishabh Pant. “Chotu bhaiyaa should play bat ball. Main koyi munni nahi hoon badnam hone with young kiddo darling tere liyee #Rakshabandhan Mubarak ho #RPChotuBhaiyya#Cougarhunter #donttakeadvantageofasilentgirl #love #UrvashiRautela #UR1," Rautela posted on her Instagram account and added the same on her story too.

Unlike Pant, Urvashi so far hasn't shown any intention to delete her post and story as they have been up there for more than eight hours now.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Rishabh Pant-Urvashi Rautela saga

It all started when the bollywood actress narrated a story of "Mr RP" waiting to meet her at an event in New Delhi in an interview with Bollywood Hungama. The meeting never took place as Rautela said she was tired and had gone to sleep without realising that there were "16-17 missed calls."

“I was shooting in Varanasi, and I had a show in New Delhi thereon, so I had to take a flight. In New Delhi, I was shooting a full day, and after about 10 hours of shooting, when I went back, I had to get ready, and you know that girls take a lot of time to get ready. Mr. RP came, he sat in the lobby, and waited for me, and he wanted to meet. I was so tired that I dozed off to sleep, and I didn’t realize that I had received so many calls,” Urvashi said in an interview with Bollywood Hungama.

"So, when I woke up, I saw 16-17 missed calls and then I felt so bad. That, someone, was waiting for me and I didn’t go. Out of respect, because a lot of girls don’t care about making someone wait, out of that show of respect, I told him that let’s meet when you’ll come to Mumbai," she added.

The story did not end there, Pant, put up an Instagram story after that interview viral and went on to delete it within minutes. But it was up there for enough time for the screenshots to go viral.

"It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them "merapichachorhoBehen #Jhutkibhilimithotihai.” Pant wrote.

Rishabh Pant, currently gearing up for the Asia Cup, has been linked with Urvashi Rautela even in the past but things never went out of hands as the left-hander batter rarely opened up in public.

Now, however, things appear to be a little different. The 24-year-old attacking batter will look to put all these behind him and put up a strong performance in the upcoming Asia Cup to help India defend the title. The tournament begins on August 27 but India's first match will be against Pakistan on August 28 in Dubai.

Pant, would remember that the last time these two sides met at the same venue in last year's T20 World Cup, Pakistan beat India comprehensively by 10 wickets.

