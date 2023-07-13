Major League Cricket 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch MLC 2023 in India

Major League Cricket (MLC) on Wednesday confirmed that its historic inaugural season will be broadcast live across numerous major cricketing nations, including Australia (FOX Cricket), the Caribbean (SportsMax), New Zealand (Sky NZ), Pakistan (A Sports), South Africa (SuperSport) and the United Kingdom (BT Sport). MLC has already announced coverage from Willow TV in the United States and exclusive coverage in India on Viacom18’s sports network.

The trophy for Major League Cricket 2023(MLC)

The broadcast partnerships will bring the transformative T20 franchise competition, featuring many of the world’s top players competing in the United States for the first time, to cricket fans around the world. The broadcasts will feature a world class production, with a 30-camera set-up for the matches at Grand Prairie Stadium in North Texas and Church Street Park in North Carolina.

The historic first season of the competition will be powered by Betway, as the league struck a partnership with the leading global online gaming brand.

The broadcast for Major League Cricket’s sold-out inaugural match, between the Texas Super Kings and Los Angeles Knight Riders, will be shown live this Thursday, July 13, starting at 7:30 p.m. Central Time (6 AM IST). Six teams will compete in MLC’s inaugural season from July 13-30: the Los Angeles Knight Riders, MI New York, San Francisco Unicorns, Seattle Orcas, Texas Super Kings and Washington Freedom. The full schedule can be viewed at majorleaguecricket.com.

The new cricket-specific venue in the Dallas-area, Grand Prairie Stadium, will play host to 12 matches in the groundbreaking American professional cricket championship, with seven matches also taking part at Church Street Park in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Superstar players set to take part in MLC include Afghanistan T20 captain Rashid Khan, Pakistan’s Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf, South African internationals Faf du Plessis and David Miller, West Indians Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell, Australians Marcus Stoinis and Aaron Finch, England's Jason Roy and New Zealand’s Trent Boult.

Take a look at live streaming details for Major League Cricket 2023:

When does Major League League 2023 season start?

The Major League Cricket 2023 season takes place between July 13-30.

Where is the Major League Cricket 2023 scheduled to be played?

The Major League Cricket 2023 is scheduled to take place at Grand Prairie Stadium in North Texas and Church Street Park in North Carolina

What time will the Major League Cricket 2023 begin?

On double-header days in Major League Cricket 2023, one match will start at 2 AM while the other at 6 AM. In case there is only one match in a day, the broadcast starts at 6 AM IST. The toss for the same will take place at 5:30 AM.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Major League Cricket 2023?

Major League Cricket 2023 will have a live broadcast on Sports18

Where can I catch the live streaming of Major League Cricket 2023?

The live streaming of Major League Cricket 2023 will be available on JioCinema

