MLC 2023, SFU Vs SOR Match 4 Live Score: Seattle Orcas captain Parnell wins toss, opts to bat vs San Francisco Unicorns

Major League Cricket 2023, San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas, Match 4 Live Score: San Francisco Unicorns face Seattle Orcas in Match 4 of the inaugural MLC 2023 season, at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, on Sunday. San Francisco are currently second in the league table with two points from one match, and are followed by Seattle in third place, who have the same amount of points, but a lower net run rate. Led by Aaron Finch, SFU will rely a lot on star batter Corey Anderson, who slammed an unbeaten knock of 91 runs off 52 balls in the opener, packed with four fours and seven sixes. Meanwhile, Wayne Parnell-led SOR also won their campaign opener, and put in an all-round display. Both sides will be aiming for two points in Dallas, on Sunday.

