MLC 2023, SFU Vs SOR Match 4 Live Score: Seattle Orcas captain Parnell wins toss, opts to bat vs San Francisco Unicorns

Major League Cricket 2023, San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas, Match 4 Live Score: San Francisco Unicorns face Seattle Orcas in Match 4 of the inaugural MLC 2023 season, at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, on Sunday. San Francisco are currently second in the league table with two points from one match, and are followed by Seattle in third place, who have the same amount of points, but a lower net run rate. Led by Aaron Finch, SFU will rely a lot on star batter Corey Anderson, who slammed an unbeaten knock of 91 runs off 52 balls in the opener, packed with four fours and seven sixes. Meanwhile, Wayne Parnell-led SOR also won their campaign opener, and put in an all-round display. Both sides will be aiming for two points in Dallas, on Sunday.
San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas Live Score MLC 2023: Playing XIs
SFU: Finn Allen, Matthew Wade (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Finch (c), Corey Anderson, Shadab Khan, Tajinder Singh, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Carmi le Roux, Haris Rauf, Liam Plunkett
SOR: Quinton de Kock (wk), Nauman Anwar, Shehan Jayasuriya, Heinrich Klaasen, Imad Wasim, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Ranjane, Wayne Parnell (c), Cameron Gannon, Harmeet Singh, Andrew Tye
San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas Live Score MLC 2023: SOR win toss, opt to bat!
Seattle Orcas captain Parnell won the toss and opted to bat vs San Francisco Unicorns!
San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas Live Score MLC 2023: Squads
San Francisco Unicorns: Finn Allen, Matthew Wade(w), Aaron Finch(c), Marcus Stoinis, Corey Anderson, Shadab Khan, Tajinder Dhillon, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Liam Plunkett, Carmi le Roux, Haris Rauf, Lungi Ngidi, David White, Qais Ahmad, Mackenzie Harvey, Brody Couch, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Smit Patel, Amila Aponso
Seattle Orcas: Quinton de Kock(w), Nauman Anwar, Shimron Hetmyer, Heinrich Klaasen, Imad Wasim, Shehan Jayasuriya, Shubham Ranjane, Cameron Gannon, Wayne Parnell(c), Harmeet Singh, Andrew Tye, Angelo Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Dwaine Pretorius, Hayden Walsh, Aaron Jones, Nisarg Patel, Phani Simhadri, Matthew Tromp
