MLC 2023, TSK vs WAF Match 5 Live Score: Washington Freedom win toss, opt to bat vs Du Plessis-led Texas Super Kings

Major League Cricket 2023, Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom, Match 5, Live Score: Texas Super Kings (TSK) face Washington Freedom (WAF) in Match 5 of Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023, at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Monday. TSK are currently second in the league standings with two points from one match. Led by Faf du Plessis, Texas defeated LA Knight Riders in the season opener, winning by 69 runs. David Miller was adjudged as the Player of the Match for a brilliant knock of 61 runs off 42 balls. Meanwhile, WAF are fourth in the table after one match, losing their campaign opener against Seattle Orcas by five wickets. All eyes will be on Washington's Akeal Hosein, who displayed his all-round abilities to its fullest potential in their opener.

