MLC 2023, TSK vs WAF Match 5 Live Score: Washington Freedom win toss, opt to bat vs Du Plessis-led Texas Super Kings
- Major League Cricket 2023, Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Match 5 Live Score: Follow live score and latest updates of TSK vs WAF scorecard, in Dallas.
Major League Cricket 2023, Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom, Match 5, Live Score: Texas Super Kings (TSK) face Washington Freedom (WAF) in Match 5 of Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023, at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Monday. TSK are currently second in the league standings with two points from one match. Led by Faf du Plessis, Texas defeated LA Knight Riders in the season opener, winning by 69 runs. David Miller was adjudged as the Player of the Match for a brilliant knock of 61 runs off 42 balls. Meanwhile, WAF are fourth in the table after one match, losing their campaign opener against Seattle Orcas by five wickets. All eyes will be on Washington's Akeal Hosein, who displayed his all-round abilities to its fullest potential in their opener.
Follow all the updates here:
- Mon, 17 Jul 2023 01:56 AM
MLC 2023, Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Live Score: Playing XIs
Texas Super Kings: Devon Conway(w), Faf du Plessis(c), Lahiru Milantha, David Miller, Milind Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Calvin Savage , Gerald Coetzee, Mohammad Mohsin, Rusty Theron
Washington Freedom: Matthew Short, Andries Gous(w), Mukhtar Ahmed, Glenn Phillips, Moises Henriques(c), Obus Pienaar, Marco Jansen, Akeal Hosein, Dane Piedt, Anrich Nortje, Saurabh Netravalkar
- Mon, 17 Jul 2023 01:51 AM
MLC 2023, Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Live Score: WAF win toss, opt to bat!
WAF captain Henriques win the toss, and opt to bat!
- Mon, 17 Jul 2023 01:51 AM
MLC 2023, Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Live Score: Get ready folks!
Get ready folks as toss is coming up!
- Mon, 17 Jul 2023 01:15 AM
MLC 2023, Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Live Score: Squads
Texas Super Kings: Devon Conway(w), Faf du Plessis(c), Lahiru Milantha, David Miller, Milind Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Calvin Savage , Gerald Coetzee, Mohammad Mohsin, Rusty Theron, Cody Chetty, Imran Tahir, Sami Aslam, Daniel Sams, Cameron Stevenson, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Zia Shahzad
Washington Freedom: Matthew Short, Andries Gous(w), Mukhtar Ahmed, Glenn Phillips, Moises Henriques(c), Obus Pienaar, Marco Jansen, Akeal Hosein, Dane Piedt, Anrich Nortje, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ben Dwarshuis, Adam Milne, Josh Philippe, Sujith Gowda, Tanveer Sangha, Justin Dill, Syed Saad Ali, Usman Rafiq, Bodugum Akhilesh Reddy
- Mon, 17 Jul 2023 01:11 AM
MLC 2023, Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Live Score: Hello and welcome everyone!
Hello and welcome everyone, to our live coverage of Match 5 of MLC 2023, as TSK take on WAF, in Dallas. Stay tuned folks!