Major pay hike for India’s domestic women cricketers

MUMBAI: In more good news for India’s women cricketers, a revision in their payments in domestic matches was agreed during the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Apex Council meeting held on Monday, a senior BCCI official said. The Indian women’s team trains in Visakhapatnam ahead of the first T20I game against Sri Lanka women on Saturday. BCCI has made a major pay hike for domestic women cricketers. (PTI)

The BCCI has decided to go for a uniform enhanced structure in senior women’s domestic tournaments, increasing the payment to ₹50,000 per day for the playing XI and ₹25,000 per day for the reserves, respectively. Presently, the cricketers are getting ₹20,000 per day for the playing XI members and ₹10,000 per day for those in the reserves.

For the junior women’s tournaments, the cricketers will be paid ₹25,000 per day for the playing XI and ₹12,500 per day for the reserves. For T20 matches, the fees will be ₹12,500 for the playing XI and ₹6,250 for the reserves.

For the T20 matches, in both senior and junior tournaments, the fees will be half of the applicable rates in one-day games.

In 2022, BCCI had announced that the women cricketers would get the same match fees as the men’s team. So, for a Test, that is ₹15 lakh per match while for ODIs and T20Is the player would take home ₹6 lakh and ₹3 lakh respectively.

This current revision comes at a time of unprecedented popularity and success of women’s cricket in the country. India’s women cricketers became the toast of the nation after they defied the odds to triumph in the ODI World Cup in front of the home fans earlier this year.

The BCCI had also announced a cash reward of ₹51 crore for the entire squad and support staff after the tournament.

The title run was all the more sweet given they were written off after suffering three back-to-back defeats in the league stage. But the gritty Harmanpreet Kaur-led unit turned it around in style, beating New Zealand in their penultimate league game before stunning the mighty Australians in the semi-final and completing the job against South Africa in the final.

The latest season of the Women’s Premier League, which has also added to the financial pot of the women cricketers, will start next month.

The BCCI is also not happy with the performance of the India Under-19 side in the Asia Cup and the behaviour of the players. The Under-19 team lost against Pakistan U-19 by 191 runs in the final. The performance of the coaches will also be reviewed.