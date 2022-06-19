Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Make it mandatory for IPL franchise to have women's team': Lalit Modi
cricket

'Make it mandatory for IPL franchise to have women's team': Lalit Modi

The latest edition of Womens T20 Challenge 2022, which was played in between the IPL, saw a total of four matches being played.
Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur pose for a photo with the WT20 trophy(Twitter)
Published on Jun 19, 2022 02:03 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

The Indian Premier League has emerged to be one of the most popular sporting event across the globe. The fanfare is obvious with crowds thronging the stadiums during matches but the recent bidding for media rights gave a much clearer picture of it's demand and popularity. 

As per an official release by IPL, the media rights were sold for a staggering 48,390 crore for a five-year period, starting from 2023. 

With the event already extended to a ten-team affair, many are now looking forward on how the cricket body will create something similar for women. Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi sharing his views on the same suggested that all the franchises should have a women's team. 

Also Read | ‘Don’t ever doubt that': After Dinesh Karthik's stellar show, old exchange between him and Rohit Sharma go viral

"I didn't see much of IPL women's games this year (Women's T20 Challenge), but I think one of the biggest things they should do is make it mandatory for an IPL franchise to have a women's team," Modi told NDTV on Saturday. 

RELATED STORIES

"If an IPL franchise owner is able to have a women's team, you'll see the bench strength in Indian women's cricket go up. You'll see investment in women's cricket by owners who are already making good money now," he added.

The latest edition of Womens T20 Challenge 2022, which was played in between the IPL, saw a total of four matches being played. A total of three teams participated, which played two matches each. 

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Supernovas won the tournament.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
lalit modi
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP