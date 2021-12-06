'Make no mistake. He is one of the world's best': Laxman names India player who will have 'major impact' in South Africa

The high of the Test series win against world champions New Zealand promises to bode well for the Indian cricket team, which will soon leave for South Africa for a testing tour. Originally scheduled to begin on November 17, the tour of South Africa will begin on December 26, with Johannesburg to host the Boxing Day Test match. With Test series wins in Australia and then almost triumphing in England earlier this year, the Indian team will be eager to register its maiden Test series win in South Africa.

Despite winning a few Tests in South Africa, India chase history, and with some youngsters showing good form, and the return of some of the seniors, the No. 1-ranked Test team would give themselves a good chance. With India expected to name a star-studded jumbo squad this week, batting legend VVS Laxman has singled out Mohammed Siraj as the player to watch out for, saying the young India pacer is constantly evolving and will prove to be a lethal option for India in the bowling attack.

"He had a fantastic plan of bowling short pitched deliveries and getting the important wicket of captain Latham. I enjoy his energy and intensity... the way he runs in hard towards the crease and it's great to see him show so much confidence in his craft," Laxman said on the Byju's Cricket Live Show on Star Sports at the end of the India vs New Zealand second Test in Mumbai.

"He is growing and progressing really well as a Test match bowler. We have seen the way he performed when Bumrah, Shami and Ishant were not there in Australia. To go and back it up with impressive performances in England against a good batting line-up."

With doubts lingering over Ishant Sharma's form and fitness – the 33-year-old veteran has gone wicketless in his last two Tests and dislocated his finger which forced him to miss the Mumbai Test – coming in as replacement, Siraj picked up 3/19 in the first innings, including the wickets of Tom Latham, Will Young and Ross Taylor, whom he cleaned up with a peach of the delivery. Laxman called Siraj an asset and one of the best bowlers in the world, backing him to leave a massive impact by the time the South Africa Tests conclude.

"The way he bowled on the surface - which assisted his style of bowling, and then the length he bowled on, and the way he consistently bowled with the seam. He is a great asset to this Indian team and I'm sure he will have a major impact if India wants to win the series in Australia. Make no mistake... he is one of the world's best at the moment," added Laxman.