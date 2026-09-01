‘Makes you a selfish team’: Ramiz Raja lets it rip at Pakistan for ‘hitting panic button’, asks ‘what is the guarantee?’

Ramiz Raja, the former Pakistan batter and chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), hit out at the current dispensation led by Mohsin Naqvi for “hitting the panic button” and sending seven players back home from England after the defeats in the first two Tests of the three-match series. Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq and Salman Ali Agha have all been given the marching orders, and the trio are part of the seven-player list who will leave the Test series midway.

Ramiz Raja minced no words, lashing out at the PCB (AFP)

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Seven replacements have been brought in ahead of the third and final Test against England in Birmingham. The most striking change, however, has come in the backroom, with head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and assistant coach Umar Gul also released from their positions.

Pakistan have endured a miserable start to the series. They were beaten by an innings at Headingley in the first Test before England completed a 194-run victory at Lord’s. Across their four innings in the series, Pakistan have failed to cross the 200-run mark on every occasion.

Deep Dive Why did Ramiz Raja criticize the PCB's decision to send seven players home from England? Ramiz Raja criticized the PCB for 'hitting the panic button' in response to poor performance, questioning the guarantees of improved results from the changes made. What are the implications of sending players back home midway through a tour in cricket? Sending players back midway is unprecedented in cricket, as Ramiz Raja pointed out, potentially affecting team morale and making the team appear selfish. What changes did the Pakistan Cricket Board make after losing the first two Tests against England? The PCB sent seven players, including Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq, home and replaced them with seven new players, including uncapped players at the Test level.

Also Read: PCB shown no mercy after Mohsin Naqvi-led body sends Mohammad Rizwan packing from England: ‘Not good for country’

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{{^usCountry}} Ramiz described the move as a sign that the team had reacted to its poor results by pressing the panic button, and questioned whether such a major overhaul could deliver better performances immediately. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ramiz described the move as a sign that the team had reacted to its poor results by pressing the panic button, and questioned whether such a major overhaul could deliver better performances immediately. {{/usCountry}}

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“I'm trying to convince myself this is all OK, but it is not. It just shows Pakistan cricket has hit a panic button. It's not good for the game, it's not good for the confidence of the players who have come in, or for the players who are left, because it makes you a selfish team,” Ramiz, BBC Radio 5 Live.

“What is the guarantee they will get the results? Some of these guys have not played Test cricket. I've got no idea why this was done,” he added.

‘Firing a manager’

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Ramiz also added that sending players back home midway through a tour is unheard of in cricket.

“I'm really not happy with the situation. How many times have we seen this happen in world cricket? Never, ever. This is more like football, midway through the season, firing a manager. If you ask me how things can be fixed, I've got no idea,” said Ramiz.

The timing of the changes is also notable, with the Pakistan squad scheduled to meet King Charles at Clarence House during their stay in the UK.

The latest decisions come after a turbulent Lord's Test that was overshadowed by an off-field controversy involving Imran Khan's sons. An interview with Suleiman and Kasim Khan, conducted by Sky Sports during the lunch interval on the opening day, prompted the PCB to consider strong action, including withdrawing from the remainder of the match and the tour.

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Pakistan eventually continued with the Test, while captain Babar and head coach Sarfaraz said they were unaware of any plan to boycott the match.