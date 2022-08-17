‘Making me look bad, throwing me under the bus…': Andre Russell's startling revelation after deleted Instagram post

Andre Russell grabbed headlines with his now-deleted Instagram post which was in response to West Indies head coach Phil Simmons' 'can't beg players to play for their country' remark. "I know this was coming but am gonna stay quiet!!!" Russell wrote with four angry emojis before deleting the post. The hard-hitting all-rounder was asked again about the controversy by former West Indies captain Darren Sammy during the Hundred. Russell did not give many details but added that it was like being 'thrown under the buss' after having a 'discussion'.

"I'm going to be quiet," Russell said, "because at the end of the day, we had a discussion, and the discussion was very clear. So now, making me look bad, throwing me under the bus… I was expecting it. I'm going to stay quiet, Daren, to be honest," Russell told Sammy on Sky Sports ahead of the Manchester Originals vs Welsh Fire match on Tuesday.

Andre Russell's deleted Instagram post

Russell, who is currently playing for the Manchester Originals, has not played for the West Indies since last year's T20 World Cup in UAE, however, still wants to play international cricket and win World Cups.

"It's not like I can start over again. I'm 34 and I want to win another World Cup - or two more - for West Indies because at the end of the day, I'm here now, and I'm just taking it day by day. Honestly, I have two franchise hundreds and I wish those hundreds were actually playing for West Indies. I don't regret saying this just now. I really enjoyed playing for Jamaica Tallawahs but those two hundreds, it would be more special coming in international cricket," he added.

Russell further indicated that he perhaps did not agree with certain terms of Cricket West Indies but still harbours hope of representing them at the world event.

"I always want to play and give back. But at the end of the day, if we are not agreeing on certain terms, your terms are my terms [sic], and they have to respect my terms as well. At the end of the day, it is what it is. We have families and we have to make sure that we give our best opportunity while we have one career," he said.

Top stars like Russell, Sunil Narine, Evin Lewis have not been playing for West Indies this year with no clarity of their availability for the T20 World Cup in Australia in two months' time. After the Hundred, Russell will next play in the Caribbean Premier League.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail