    Malawi Under-19 vs Sierra Leone Under-19 Live Score: Match 7 of ICC U19 Men’s Africa Division 2 Qualifier, 2024 to start at 12:00 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Aug 5, 2024 11:10 AM IST
    Malawi Under-19 vs Sierra Leone Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 7 of ICC U19 Men's Africa Division 2 Qualifier, 2024. Match will start at 12:00 PM
    Venue : Dar Gymkhana Club Ground, Dar-es-Salaam

    Malawi Under-19 squad -
    Adriano Type, Aggrey Knight, Fortune Diverson, Francis Njanji, Jalilu Ndipo, Chisomo Tchale, Fredson Mwango, Phillip Zuze, Bright Balala, Hamza Vayani, Precious Sapesa, Suhail Vayani, Trust Makaya, Warren Kaludzu
    Sierra Leone Under-19 squad -
    Amidu Kamara, Ibrahim Sesay, Mohamed Turay, Aliya Kamara, Charles Kamara, George Sesay, Hassan Kanu, Micheal Kabia, Samuel Humper, Alusine Turay, David Halloway, James Bangura, Raymond Coker, Sahr Lebbie

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 5, 2024 11:10 AM IST

    Malawi Under-19 vs Sierra Leone Under-19 Match Details
    Match 7 of ICC U19 Men's Africa Division 2 Qualifier, 2024 between Malawi Under-19 and Sierra Leone Under-19 to be held at Dar Gymkhana Club Ground, Dar-es-Salaam at 12:00 PM.

