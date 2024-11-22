Manjrekar decodes Virat Kohli's repeated failures with critical 'front-foot' weakness: 'He's put all eggs in one basket'

Virat Kohli’s barren patch of form in Test cricket continues to extend, as his Border-Gavaskar Trophy campaign got off to a poor start. Kohli was dismissed for just 5 runs, as Josh Hazlewood got a delivery to climb onto the shoulder of his bat and loop for an easy catch to the slip cordon. Virat Kohli following his dismissal in the first innings of the first India vs Australia Test match in Perth.(AFP)

With many questions over Kohli’s form and technique against the red ball in recent months, a failure to the short ball is a new concern. Former Indian opener Sanjay Manjrekar reflected on Kohli’s sudden struggle against the shorter delivery while on analysis duty for ESPNcricinfo.

“It’s something I’ve said before as well, post [2023] Virat Kohli has been very concerned about that ball pitched up, Jimmy Anderson kind, outside the off stump,” explained Manjrekar in a segment. “So he stands outside the batting crease, wants to get on to the front foot to nullify the swing. But now bowlers are bowling shorter to him because of that.”

Kohli had a poor series against New Zealand in preparation for the tour of Australia as well, with his poor record with bat contributing to the 3-0 loss at home. Manjrekar explained that his frailties against bouncing deliveries was exposed earlier during that series as well.

“We saw that in the Bangalore Test match, New Zealand bowlers doing that and Virat Kohli getting out on the leg side,” he said, referring to Kohli’s dismissal to Will O’Rourke in the first match of the series.

‘Eggs in one basket…’

Manjrekar also credited Hazlewood for spotting the change in Kohli’s technique and adapting his length as a consequence, setting the perfect trap for the Indian great. “Josh Hazlewood was generally fuller, 60% of balls in the full area, but the moment Virat Kohli started doing this, he went a little short.” Hazlewood was on fire in the first innings in Perth, taking 4 Indian wickets on the first day.

Manjrekar commented that Kohli’s premeditated front-foot approach makes him very open to being dismissed in this fashion, and not particularly suitable to the added bounce and seam movement that is prevalent in Australia in particular.

“So basically he’s put all his eggs in one basket, Kohli, which is about not getting out on the front foot, to that swinging full length ball. But that’s now making him a little vulnerable to all other deliveries, especially the one that is shorter,” concluded Manjrekar.

India were bowled out for 150, but a phenomenal opening spell by Jasprit Bumrah helped the team fight back in Australia’s innings and set up a thrilling remainder of the Test match.