‘Let's not confuse flexibility…': Manjrekar on Kohli, Rahul, Iyer, Kishan's batting order in Asia Cup, World Cup

Even though KL Rahul has been named in India's squad for the Asia Cup 2023, the former vice-captain is still in a race against time to prove his match fitness. A fit-again Shreyas Iyer and Rahul were named in India's squad which was announced by chief selector Ajit Agarkar in a press conference on Monday. In his first-ever media interaction since becoming the chairman of selectors, Agarkar confirmed that Rahul picked up a niggle which is unrelated to his original injury.

Rahul picked up a niggle which is unrelated to his original injury.(AP-BCCI)

Rahul had picked up a calf injury while fielding for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match. The premier batter last played an international match back in May. Since Rahul is carrying a niggle, Agarkar had confirmed that India have named Sanju Samson as a backup player for the Asia Cup. It should be noted that Rahul has been picked as a wicketkeeper-batter in India's 17-man squad for the continental tournament.

'Kohli as number 4 to solve the problem'

Speaking to Star Sports after India's squad announcement, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar spoke at length about the flexibility of the current Indian line-up. “I will make a quick point though; let’s not confuse flexibility, the kind of flexibility that I expect. For example, where I mentioned Virat Kohli as a number 4 to solve the problem with Ishan Kishan batting down the order, that’s the kind of flexibility that I’m talking about in the starting template. Now, what happens during the course of the match down the order at number 4, 5, 6; you have two spinners operating, turning a bit, then those kinds of moves are commonplace and something that you expect," Manjrekar said.

Rahul's teammate Ishan Kishan has been roped in as backup to openers Rohit and Shubman Gill. Former champions India will kickstart its Asia Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2. If Rahul fails to recover from his niggle, it is likely that India will replace the injured batter with Kishan for the blockbuster clash in Sri Lanka.

'I worry about the selection with this niggle'

After recalling his previous discussions with Ravi Shastri about Virat Kohli batting at the No.4 position for India, Manjrekar shifted his focus on Rahul, who is still a doubtful starter for India against Pakistan. Versatile Rahul had a forgetful outing with the willow when both teams last met at the T20 World Cup. Rahul was cleaned up by Naseem Shah for 4 in the thrilling Indo-Pak encounter at the Melbourne.

"I think with the starting template or with the plan at the start of the game switching an important position. The whole debate really is about how your 4, 5, 6 are going to look. KL Rahul, I worry about the selection with this niggle; Shreyas Iyer more optimistic and both Ravi (Shastri) and myself when we talked about Virat Kohli at number 4, that’s the kind of flexibility I’m talking about, not while the match is happening and just for a short time where somebody can tackle a particular bowler,” Manjrekar added.

