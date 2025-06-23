Manjrekar rips into post-Kohli panic as Rahul, Pant slam second innings tons: 'What after Virat is irrational'

Ever since the retirement of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from Tests, there were fears regarding how an Indian playing XI will fare in the five-match series against England on overseas shores. The Shubman Gill-led side is without their three most senior pros - Virat, Rohit and Ravichandran Ashwin, hence the fear of fans was warranted. However, the young lineup has put all the outside talk to rest. Shubman Gill and the rest of his team are bossing the ongoing first Test against England and are favourites to walk away with a favourable result. Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar had a brutal take on ‘what after Virat Kohli’ fear(AP)

Looking at how a young Indian lineup has been performing in the first Test, former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar had a brutal take on ‘what after Virat Kohli’ fear as he lauded Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul for their tons against England.

KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant slammed centuries in the second innings to propel India's position in the Headingley Test. The left-handed Pant is just the second wicketkeeper in the history of the game to score centuries in both innings of a Test.

Ever since Kohli retired from the longest format, having played 123 Tests, fans have been panicking about the health of Test cricket. Virat Kohli has long supported Tests, often saying that the longest format is the “toughest.”

Even after RCB's maiden IPL triumph, Virat Kohli famously said that this victory ranks “five levels” below Test cricket.

However, Manjrekar said that cricket will always remain the top sport in the country as several youngsters are waiting to represent the country.

“Cricket is a by far the no 1 sport in India. There is tremendous incentive for young kids to take up cricket. Hence ‘What after Fab 4, or what after Virat’ is an irrational fear,” Manjrekar wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

India on top in the Headingley Test

England got off to the perfect start possible on Day 4 of the Headingley Test as Brydon Carse dismissed Shubman Gill in the first over. However, from then on, Pant and Rahul kept the England attack at bay.

Pant and Rahul both slammed centuries in the second innings, and the duo put on 195 runs for the fourth wicket. KL Rahul smashed his first century in 18 months in Test cricket. He had last scored a ton against South Africa in the Centurion Test in 2023.

Earlier, India had gained a lead of six runs in the first innings after Jasprit Bumrah's five-wicket haul helped India bundle out England for 465.

In India's first innings with the bat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Gill, and Pant scored centuries, and India posted 471 runs on the board.