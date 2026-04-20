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‘Many tears’ shed in KKR dressing room after getting over the line for emotional first win: ‘Not even the year we won’

It was an emotional evening for KKR as they finally found a win in IPL 2026, getting over the line in a tense encounter vs RR.

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 08:48 am IST
Written by Kartikay Dutta
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Kolkata Knight Riders finally ended their winless run, ending their first half of the season with a crucial win in a low-scoring thriller against Rajasthan Royals. It has been a tough season for KKR, who haven’t played great cricket, but at the same time seen plenty of things go against them.

Kolkata Knight Riders players embrace after beating Rajasthan Royals.(Hindustan Times)

Failing to find results is always a difficult process, and even the best athletes find it extremely taxing to be in that frame of mind for extended periods of time. With a win that got them off the foot of the table, the emotions come to the forefront after the match, as star spinner Varun Chakravarthy told the press that there were tears in the locker room.

“Very, very significant. I can tell you I saw many tears in the dressing room today, which we didn’t even see in the year we won the IPL in 2024," Chakaravarthy said in a press conference, reflecting on how finding the result meant that this win mattered more than most.

KKR lost players like Harshit Rana, Akash Deep, and Matheesha Pathirana in the days leading up to the IPL, hamstringing their pace attack in particular. With the batters also struggling for form and Chakravarthy himself battling injury and not being himself, it was a cocktail of disaster. Slowly, the players are finding form and some additional resources join the team.

But most important for Chakravarthy was ensuring that spirit didn’t snap within the KKR dressing room, which meant Abhishek Nayar in a leading role had to step up and take responsibility – something he aced.

“So I would like to give credit to the coaches, especially Abhishek Nayar. If you’re taking up a team in such conditions, you need a lot of courage. He has taken up the team in a very tough situation. Slowly, step by step, one win here, one win there, we will be back on track,” concluded the spinner.

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
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