Boucher’s strong message to PBKS after fifth straight defeat wrecks IPL 2026 playoff hopes: ‘They have nothing to lose’

Mark Boucher urged Punjab Kings to adopt a fearless approach after their six-wicket defeat to Mumbai Indians on Thursday in Dharamshala. The result saw PBKS' losing streak stretch to five matches, seriously hurting their playoff hopes. The Shreyas Iyer-led side began the IPL 2026 season on a dominant note, with an unbeaten run of seven consecutive matches. But now they are going through a horrible run and need to bounce back to winning ways.

PBKS' losing streak has stretched to five matches.(PTI)

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PBKS are currently stuck in fourth position in the IPL 2026 points table, with 13 points from 12 games.

Also Read: Shreyas Iyer’s bold call backfires badly as Marco Jansen leaks 22 runs in game-changing over vs MI

Speaking on JioHotstar, former player Boucher said, "Punjab Kings have found themselves in a difficult position after a series of close defeats, especially considering the strong start they had to the season."

"Sometimes, constantly thinking about the top four and qualification scenarios can add extra pressure, and perhaps stepping away from that mindset could actually help them."

Urging them to take a fearless approach, he said, “If they approach the remaining games with a more fearless attitude and feel like they have nothing to lose, it might free them up mentally.”

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{{^usCountry}} "The IPL is a tournament where momentum can shift very quickly. Punjab Kings now need to reset mentally and focus purely on playing their best cricket in the matches ahead." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The IPL is a tournament where momentum can shift very quickly. Punjab Kings now need to reset mentally and focus purely on playing their best cricket in the matches ahead." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Against MI, the 18th over proved to be pivotal as Marco Jansen leaked 22 runs and it changed the tide. "In games like these, small moments make a huge difference. Punjab Kings actually showed good intent and intensity in the field, and you could sense the desperation to stay in the contest." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Against MI, the 18th over proved to be pivotal as Marco Jansen leaked 22 runs and it changed the tide. "In games like these, small moments make a huge difference. Punjab Kings actually showed good intent and intensity in the field, and you could sense the desperation to stay in the contest." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "But at key stages, things didn't quite go their way. Some of the fine margins, like edges running away or execution under pressure, proved costly." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "But at key stages, things didn't quite go their way. Some of the fine margins, like edges running away or execution under pressure, proved costly." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, former India spinner PIyush Chawla said, “Punjab Kings are now under tremendous pressure because they've reached a stage where they must win their remaining games to stay alive in the tournament.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, former India spinner PIyush Chawla said, “Punjab Kings are now under tremendous pressure because they've reached a stage where they must win their remaining games to stay alive in the tournament.” {{/usCountry}}

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“Considering the kind of start they had to the season, very few would have expected them to be in this position.”

“The bowling has become a major concern, especially with their overseas fast bowlers struggling for form and consistency,” he added.

Punjab's next two matches are against RCB and LSG. LSG are already eliminated from the playoff race. If they win both games, PBKS will finish their league phase at 17 points, and it will also see them seal a top-four finish. If they lose either of the two remaining games, they will be all but out of contention, finishing on 15 points.

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