'Mark of a great T20 batsman': Kaif names 'rare batsman' who looks solid even while playing fearless cricket

The Delhi Capitals opener was behind KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, and even Ishan Kishan in the pecking order but his innings of 92 runs off 49 balls is sure to change the mindset of the Indian team management.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 19, 2021 08:03 PM IST
File Photo of DC assistant coach Mohammad Kaif.(Twitter)

Shikhar Dhawan firmly put his name in the reckoning for a place in India's T20 squad with his performance against Punjab Kings. The Delhi Capitals opener was behind KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, and even Ishan Kishan in the pecking order but his innings of 92 runs off 49 balls is sure to change the mindset of the Indian team management.

The left-hander smashed 13 fours and 2 sixes in his innings to help DC chase down PBKS' target of 196 runs. It marked the second time that Dhawan has hit a fifty in IPL 2021.

Delhi Capitals' assistant coach Mohammad Kaif lavished praise on Dhawan for his "fearless" approach against Punjab Kings on Sunday.

Kaif on Monday said Dhawan is that rare batsman who looks solid at the crease albeit playing fearless cricket. The former Indian cricketer also termed Dhawan as an "IPL Super Star".

"@SDhawan25 is the rare batsman who looks solid even while playing fearless cricket. Cutting risks without compromising the strike-rate is the mark of a great T20 batsman. Gabbar is an IPL Super Star," Kaif tweeted.

Mayank's (69) sensational knock and a final over cameo by Shahrukh Khan (15) had propelled Punjab Kings to put an impressive 195 for four. In response, Dhawan's (92) innings and Marcus Stoinis' (27) onslaught helped Delhi Capitals get over the line with six wickets in hand and 10 balls to spare.

Meanwhile, Dhawan admitted that batting second becomes relatively easy due to dew at the Wankhede stadium.

"The bounce is true at the Wankhede surface and the ball comes onto the bat. Especially in the second innings, it becomes a lot easier to bat here because of the dew. For my batting style, I enjoy using pace on the ball and against spinners, it is not turning so I can hit my shots," Dhawan told spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on a video posted on the official website of the IPL.

Delhi Capitals will now play their next two games at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

(with ANI inputs)

