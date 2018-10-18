Mark Waugh gets Fakhar Zaman’s name wrong, Brett Lee can’t stop laughing — Watch

Former Australia pacer Brett Lee failed to control his laughter after former opener Mark Waugh pronounced Fakhar Zaman’s name wrong during a chat show.

Waugh and Lee were analysing the ongoing Test between Pakistan and Australia in Abu Dhabi and that is when the former opener made the error on-air.

While Waugh was struggling to get the name right, Lee helped him out with it, before he burst out laughing. Waugh then said that he was fairy close of getting the name right before Lee’s helping hand.

Meanwhile, Pakistan have taken full control of the second Test in Abu Dhabi as they have already stretched their lead past the 400-run mark on the third day.

Riding on fine half-centuries from skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed (94) and Fakhar Zaman (94), Pakistan posted 282 in their first innings.

Then, Mohammad Abbas continued his mteorics rise in the longest format by picking his third five-wicket haul in 10 Tests, to bundle out Australia for just 145.

With couple of days remaining in the Test, Pakistan would feel that are in the driver’s seat as far as winning the match is concerned.

The first Test between the two teams ended in a draw in Dubai.

First Published: Oct 18, 2018 16:13 IST