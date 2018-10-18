Azhar Ali’s run-out could be the most bizarre dismissal of the year — Watch

Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali was run-out in the most comical fashion during the third day of the second Test against Australia in the Abu Dhabi Test on Thursday.

During the 53rd over of the Pakistan second innings, Ali edged a Peter Siddle delivery past the gully fielder, towards the third man boundary. Ali and his partner Asad Safiq thought the ball had crossed the boundary and came in the middle of the pitch to discuss something.

However, the ball had stopped inside the rope and Mitchell Starc reached it and threw the ball towards wicket-keeper Tim Paine and he removed the bails quickly.

Both Ali and Safiq looked bewildered as the Australian cricketers jumped in joy. Ali departed for 64 and he was the fourth Pakistani wicket to fall in their second essay.

But the hosts remain in commanding position in the Test as Pakistan have already stretched their lead past the 300-run mark.

First Published: Oct 18, 2018 12:49 IST