Mark Wood blasts 16-ball 40, Stokes eclipses Dhoni as England continue Leeds juggernaut with record run-chase in Ashes

England kept the 2023 Ashes alive by winning a thrilling third Test by three wickets at Headingley. The match was decided over the course of two sessions on Day 4 in which England lose seven wickets. However, they kept chipping away at the target of 251 with Harry Brook shouldering much of the chase in the second session before falling when England needed just over 20 runs to win. Any chances that Australia saw of taking a series after that was dashed by Mark Wood, who just picked up from where he left off with the bat in the first innings. Chris Woakes then a hit a four to take England over the line.

This is the fifth time England have chased down a target of over 250 under Ben Stokes

Wood ended unbeaten on 16 off eight. He had faced eight balls in the first innings as well, scoring an incredible 24 runs and so his tally for the match stands at 40 off just 16 balls. His strike rate of 250 is the highest for anyone facing more than 10 balls in a single Test.

With this win, England captain Ben Stokes has gone past former India skipper MS Dhoni for most number of successful run chases where the target was over 250. This is the fifth time that England have chased down a 250-plus target under Stokes, which puts him past Dhoni's four West Indies' Brian Lara and Australia's Ricky Ponting are tied in third place at three.

England are also on a bit of a role at Headingley. This is the fifth consecutive time they have won a Test at the venue, a run that started with an innings victory against Pakistan in June 2018. England have since famously beaten Australia by one wicket in August 2019, India by an innings and 76 runs in August 2021 and New Zealand by seven wickets in June 2022.

Australia would have clinched their first Ashes series win in England since 2001 had they won on Sunday. With England's victory, the visitors' lead has now been halved to 2-1. The fourth Test will now be played at Old Trafford from July 19.

