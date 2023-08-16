Marlon Samuels, two-time World Cup winner, found guilty of breaching four counts of the anti-corruption code

Former West Indies player Marlon Samuels has been found guilty of four offences under the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) Anti-Corruption Code following a hearing by an independent Anti-Corruption Tribunal.

Former West Indies all-rounder Marlon Samuels(Getty Images)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Samuels was charged by the ICC (in its capacity as the Designated Anti-Corruption Official under the ECB Code) in September 2021 with breaching four counts of the anti-corruption code during a T10 league in 2019. He has been found guilty after he exercised his right to a hearing before the Tribunal.

The Tribunal will now consider the submissions of each party before deciding on the appropriate sanction to be imposed. The decision will follow in due course.

Samuels has been found guilty of:

Article 2.4.2 (by a majority decision) – Failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official, the receipt of any gift, payment, hospitality or other benefit that was made or given in circumstances that could bring the Participant or the sport of cricket into disrepute.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Article 2.4.3 (unanimous decision)- Failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official receipt of hospitality with a value of US $750 or more.

Article 2.4.6 (unanimous decision) – Failing to cooperate with the Designated Anti-Corruption Official’s investigation.

Article 2.4.7 (unanimous decision) – Obstructing or delaying the Designated Anti-Corruption Official’s investigation by concealing information that may have been relevant to the investigation.

This is not the first time Samuels has got into trouble. He was banned for two years in 2008. He was found guilty of "receiving money, or benefit or other reward that could bring him or the game of cricket into disrepute".

A two-time T20 World Cup winner, Samuels, announced his retirement in 2020. played 71 Tests, 207 ODIs and 67 T20Is in his international career, scoring 11,134 runs and taking 152 wickets.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail