Marnus Labuschagne rubs salt into India's deepest wound with latest social media post

Australia are celebrating a year on since their massive victory against India in the 2023 World Cup final, where they registered their sixth ODI World Cup title with a crushing win at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to end the dreams of Indians after a terrific group stage. Marnus Labuschagne played a key part in Australia's victory over India in the 2023 ODI World Cup final.(Action Images via Reuters)

While it is a day that is tinged with disappointment and heartbreak for Indian fans, it is a positive day for Australia as they won a World Cup final they started off as underdogs in. In a post that will rub salt into Indian fans’ wounds a year on, one of Australia’s stars on the day reacted to the anniversary of the World Cup win.

Marnus Labuschagne, who scored a patient 58* as he held up one end while Travis Head caused his carnage, re-shared a tweet he made after the final, writing ‘Memories’ and sharing an image of him and Head lifting the World Cup trophy.

Labuschagne had previously tweeted ‘Good morning Australia’ on November 20 2023, the day following the World Cup win and celebrations, along with that image.

Head and Labuschagne’s partnership of 192 runs broke the spirit of India’s bowling lineup as they failed to dislodge the pair, despite a great start to the innings with ball. Head was awarded player of the match for his 137(120), after India had earlier struggled in dusty conditions where run-scoring was difficult to come by.

Revenge series for India?

India got a semblance of revenge for that heartbreaking loss in the T20 World Cup, knocking Australia out with a big win in the super 8 stage, but the dual losses of the WTC final and the ODI World Cup final will continue to sting the Indian players and the Indian fans.

With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 starting soon after the year-anniversary of that loss in Ahmedabad, India could try to spur themselves on with the memory of that match, with it certain to be in the back of the mind for the players and the fans alike as the team take on Pat Cummins’ men.

The BGT begins on November 22 at the Optus Stadium in Perth, where Jasprit Bumrah will be standing in as captain for India.