‘Massive respect bro’: Suryakumar Yadav leads wishes as Rohit Sharma sets internet on fire after valiant effort in Dhaka

Rohit Sharma lighted up the Shere-E-Bangla stadium on Wednesday although India endured a tough five-run defeat in the second ODI against Bangladesh. The outcome also saw the hosts take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series and the dead rubber will be played on Saturday in Chattogram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Coming back to the contest, the skipper scored an unbeaten 51 off 28 balls, dragging India close to the 272-run target from a difficult position. Batting at a strike-rate of 182.14, Rohit's innings featured three boundaries and five maximums.

Rohit walked out to bat despite injuring his left thumb earlier in the contest during Bangladesh innings. Rohit was then rushed to the hospital for an X-ray as the ball hit his thumb while fielding at slips. The captain during the post-match presentation ceremony confirmed that he has dislocated it but is relieved that it isn't a fracture, which allowed him to bat in the latter stage of the innings.

Watch Highlights: Rohit Sharma slams unbeaten half-century vs Bangladesh with dislocated thumb

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rohit came to bat at the number nine position when India were reduced to 207/7 in the 43rd over and required another 65 runs to win. He saw things for the first 11 deliveries, scoring six runs off it before he launched Ebadot Hossain for two massive sixes in the 45th over.

Rohit scored 16 runs off the over and led India's charge until the final ball. He smashed Mahmudallah for two more sixes in the 49th over and with 20 required off the final over, the Indian skipper took his side extremely close to the target but failed to connect the final ball for a six.

The final over saw Rohit smashing experienced pacer Mustafizur Rahman for two fours and a six. Rohit's effort was appreciated by his India and Mumbai Indians teammate Suryakumar Yadav, who tweeted: “Massive Respect bro.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The fans too hailed Rohit for his fighting effort.

Here are a few reactions:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, this was a second series win for Bangladesh over India. The Men In Blue had lost their first ODI series against them seven years ago under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail