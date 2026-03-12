Matthew Hayden sees Adam Gilchrist in Sanju Samson after T20 World Cup carnage: ‘There is just everything to gain’

Sanju Samson emerged as one of the standout performers of the ICC T20 World Cup, turning his campaign around in remarkable fashion during the latter stages of the competition. The wicketkeeper batter made the most of the opportunity when he was asked to open the innings in a must-win clash against West Indies, producing an unbeaten 97 that set the tone for what followed. Samson carried that confidence into the knockout matches, delivering twin knocks of 89 in both the semi-final and the final. His consistency under pressure played a key role in guiding his side to victory, and his contributions across the business end of the tournament earned him the Player of the Tournament award. Sanju Samson was the Player of the Tournament in T20 World Cup. (PTI)

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden drew an interesting comparison while speaking about Samson, pointing out how the Indian batter’s effortless strokeplay recently caught his eye. Hayden said Samson’s clean ball striking reminded him of legendary Australian wicketkeeper batter Adam Gilchrist, recalling the impact such naturally attacking players can have when they find their rhythm.

"We've watched Sanju Samson now in the IPL for 10 years. He has just lacked that consistency for an opener or No.3. He has floated around the order. But he just hit his stride in an unbelievable game at the Eden Gardens. Just the way he was able to effortlessly ball strike, it reminded me a bit of Gilly (Gilchrist)," Hayden said on All Over Bar The Cricket YouTube channel.

“Sanju at the top, there is just everything to gain” Samson played five matches in the T20 World Cup and amassed 321 runs at an average of 80.25 and a strike rate of 199.37, hitting 27 fours and 24 sixes and ended as the third-highest run-getter.

Continuing his praise, Hayden expanded on why he sees match-winning potential in Samson, drawing a vivid parallel with Gilchrist. Citing past World Cup heroics, the former Australia opener highlighted how explosive players can transform a game the moment they find their spark, no matter the stage.

"Gilly didn't really turn up in the World Cup in the West Indies (2007), and suddenly, in the final against Sri Lanka, he turns up and gets a big hundred. He's just that dangerous, Sanju. And with Sanju at the top, there is just everything to gain," he added.