‘May not be in Asia Cup but won't be surprised seeing Hardik Pandya captaining India in T20Is': Scott Styris

A few days after Hardik Pandya said he wouldn't mind if he was given the responsibility to lead India permanently in white-ball cricket, former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris said the all-rounder can definitely lead the Indian T20I side in the near future. "I wouldn't be surprised maybe not for this tournament, but in the future that we do see Hardik Pandya leading this T20 team,” Styris said in News 18's show 'Sports Over the Top.' Hardik has already led India three teams - twice against Ireland and once against the West Indies - and has won all of them.

After the final T20I against West Indies, Hardik said it was a "very special feeling" to captain India and when asked whether he was keen on the role in the future, the 28-year-old added: "Yeah, why not?

"If given a chance, I'll be more than happy to do it. But for now, we have a World Cup coming, it's about getting better as a team."

Styris said Hardik has that leadership persona and positive energy that can take Indian cricket forward.

“I think it's an intriguing discussion because again, six months ago, I don't think it's something we all thought would even be talked about, but Hardik Pandya has made every poster winner. And you know, you see it a lot in football, where players of character and personality are often given the armband to be captain to also allow them to show some responsibility.

"So, I don't mind this for Hardik Pandya to be given some leadership in this side, whether now be the vice-captain or in the future as a captain because quite rightly what is the direction this Indian team wants to go, whether it's T20 in terms of its brand, how do they want to play the game? Because Hardik Pandya certainly has the personality of today's player, where they want to go out and expand and show their skills and really just show off to everybody with how good they are. And I think that sort of leadership actually breeds itself and lends itself throughout the team to everybody playing with that style," Styris added.

Pandya is no stranger to leadership roles, captaining the Gujarat Titans to the Indian Premier League title this year in their debut season. He also led India in the 2-0 T20 series win against Ireland in June.

India have used seven captains across the three formats this year and Rohit said it was an encouraging sign for the team.

"I know it's very exciting to create so many leaders around the team ... and you want the guys to handle the pressure, who understand the game and know each other really well," Rohit told broadcaster Star Sports.

