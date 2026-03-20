Mayank looks to get back on the speed wagon

Lucknow: After a sensational IPL debut in 2024, where he won back-to-back Player of the Match awards in his first two matches, Mayank Yadav was expected to be on fire once again when he returned to action in the second season in 2025 following an injury break. Lucknow Super Giants fast bowler Mayank Yadav during a training session in Lucknow. (HT Photo)

But the pacer was ruled out for the entire season due to a recurring injury, and Lucknow Super Giants signed William O’Rourke as his replacement for the remainder of the season.

Now, Mayank’s third IPL season for LSG brings a wave of new hope. Given his present form the Delhi pacer is gearing up for an injury-free season under bowling coach Bharat Arun’s sharp eye.

Before bowling at a speed of 150 kmph during a practice match against Kashi Rudras, an UPTO20 League side, on Thursday, at the Sports Galaxy Ground here, he was quite impressive in two different training sessions in Lucknow.

Mayank’s speed has impressed his teammates and fans, including skipper Rishabh Pant, who called him “scary,” “fiery,” “amazing fast,” and even a “bowling missile” on social media accounts, posting short videos. All these admirations have added extra responsibility on the bowler, who is expected to touch his old mark of 156.7 kmph this season.

In fact, Mayank exploded onto the IPL scene in 2024, clocking 156.7 kmph—the season’s fastest ball—against Punjab Kings. His four-wicket haul earned him the Player of the Match award, leaving Mitchell Marsh and Shikhar Dhawan hopping. Just 21 then, the slingy action and raw speed evoked memories of legendary quicks, drawing instant India T20I call-ups.

But glory proved fleeting. A lower abdominal strain sidelined him after four matches in 2024, followed by a lumbar stress fracture in 2025 that limited him to two games. Hamstring tears, toe infections, and back surgery in New Zealand compounded his woes, erasing a full domestic season. Despite this, LSG retained him for ₹11 crore pre-auction, betting on his X-factor.

At Bengaluru’s BCCI Centre of Excellence, Mayank achieved 90 percent bowling fitness by early 2026, managing 18 overs weekly with boosted strength. Gradual workload hikes avoided past pitfalls, blending rehab with high-intensity fielding drills. Now at LSG’s Ekana camp, he is sharp and quick in the nets, his rhythm intact, and his pace teasing 150kph-plus. “The body adapts in time,” he noted post-2025 return.

Enter Bharat Arun, LSG’s bowling coach with India Test triumphs under his belt. The veteran, who honed talents like Mohammed Shami, enforces meticulous monitoring: biomechanics tweaks, core fortification, and spell management for the rhythm-seeker unused to long hauls. And Arun’s watchful gaze ensures Mayank bowls smarter, not just faster, which is key for a tearaway prone to breakdowns. Practice clips show controlled aggression, signaling prime rhythm.

Mayank’s coach at Delhi’s Sonnet Club, Devendra Sharma is excited to see his trainee in good rhythm, maintaining his speed and cunning attitude while bowling in the pre-season practice sessions. “He (Mayank) has done proper rehab and is in good nick to bowl beyond 150 kmph. I monitored his speed personally this season before he joined the LSG camp and I am confident about him enjoying his full IPL season without injury,” Sharma said on Friday.

He also praised Mayank’s bowling technique and said that he was sure of the bowler’s good show this time in the IPL. “I am pretty sure about his success this time as he has got perfect techniques of pace bowling,” he added.

Mayank, who will be anchoring LSG’s pace attack alongside Avesh Khan, Mohd Shami and Mohsin Khan, has displayed sharp control and pace, echoing his 2024 exploits. It is enough for his fans to see rival batters flinching at yorkers and bouncers whistling past helmets. His evolution from run-up-less teen to calibrated weapon promises fireworks if fitness holds. Bowling coach Bharat as well as chief coach Justin Langer are monitoring his love for speed as they too want the bowler to remain injury-free and enjoy his full season without any break.