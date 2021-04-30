'Maybe Finch wasn't contributing enough,' Bangar explains RCB's struggles last season

Royal Challengers Bangalore appear to be a well-oiled machine in this season of Indian Premier League 2021. The Virat Kohli-led franchise has lost one out of six games so far this year, and already appear to be one of the favourites to win the title this year.

RCB were solid last year, qualifying through to the playoffs, but they continued to lost games in between which affected their campaign in UAE. But this year, RCB's batting unit comprising of AB de Villiers, Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal and Glenn Maxwell looks solid, and Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj have been superb with the ball.

RCB batting coach Sanjay Bangar, ahead of their contest against a struggling Punjab Kings, explained the reasons behind the difference between RCB in 2020, and RCB in 2021.

"Unlike last season, where RCB was dependent a lot on Virat and AB firing all the time with the bat. Maybe Finch wasn't contributing enough, some other guys who were part of the team were unable to do that. But this season has been pretty good, We have contributions from various batsmen," Bangar said in a video posted on RCB's official Twitter account.

"It was Padikkal, or Virat or Maxi or AB or in the last game you saw contribution from Rajat Patidar... how composed he was.

"From that perspective it augurs really well for the team. There are multiple players who on their day can win the match on their own," he added.

