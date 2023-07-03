MCC takes severe action against 'three members' in connection with Usman Khawaja incident in Lord's Long Room

Hailed as the 'Mecca of Cricket' in what stands as the most iconic venues in world cricket, the iconic Lord's witnessed ugly scenes in the prestigious Long Room on Sunday afternoon when few members of the MCC allegedly abused two Australian players when the team was on their way back to the dressing room after the end of the first session of the final day of the second Ashes Test. Cricket Australia immediately called for an investigation and MCC responded to it with a severe action against "three members" pending inquiry.

Cricket - Ashes - Second Test - England v Australia - Lords, London, Britain - July 1, 2023 Australia's Usman Khawaja walks after losing his wicket, caught by England's Matthew Potts off the bowling of Stuart Broad Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs(Action Images via Reuters)

Following the dismissal of Jonny Bairstow at the stroke of lunch, there were a clattering of boos from the fuming English fans who also chanted 'same old Aussies, always cheating'. The jeers continued as Pat Cummins and his players walked into the Long Room to make their way up the stairs to the dressing room. It was then that two players - Usman Khawaja and David Warner - were 'verbally abused' and 'physically contacted' by MCC members, who made their displeasure at Bairstow's dismissal heard.

Following the incident Cricket Australia leased a statement. A Cricket Australia spokesperson said: "Australian management has requested the Marylebone Cricket Club [MCC] investigate several incidents involving spectators in the members area during lunch on day five of the Lord's Test.

"It is alleged players and staff from the Australian team were verbally abused, with some being physically contacted, as they made their way to lunch through the members area."

While MCC issued an unreserved apology to the Australian team in a statement released moments after the match, which revealed that the three members of the MCC have now been suspended pending investigation and that they will not make an entry into the venue till the end of the inquiry.

"They will not be permitted back to Lord’s whilst the investigation takes place and were informed of this by MCC Chief Executive, Guy Lavender, this evening," the statement said. "We maintain that the behaviour of a small number of members was completely unacceptable and whilst there was no suggestion by Pat Cummins in the post-match press conference that there was any physical altercation, it remains wholly unacceptable to behave in such a way which goes against the values of the club.

"MCC condemns the behaviour witnessed and once again we reiterate our apology to Cricket Australia. We are thoroughly disappointed to be talking about poor behaviour when the Long Room as stated by Pat Cummins himself, is otherwise renowned for being 'really welcoming'. It has been a thrilling day to finish off a wonderful five days of Test cricket."

