e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / MCC to play one 50-over game, 3 T20 matches in Pakistan

MCC to play one 50-over game, 3 T20 matches in Pakistan

Lahore boast of Pakistan’s international stars such as Shaheen Afridi and Fakhar Zaman in their ranks for this edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

cricket Updated: Feb 12, 2020 10:54 IST
PTI
PTI
London
Lahore Qalandars will be the Club’s first opposition in a floodlit T20 match at the Gaddafi Stadium
Lahore Qalandars will be the Club’s first opposition in a floodlit T20 match at the Gaddafi Stadium(Getty Images)
         

Custodian of cricket laws, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), will play one 50-over game and three T20 matches during their upcoming tour of Pakistan, beginning on Thursday. All the matches will take place in Lahore, the MCC said in a press release.

Lahore Qalandars will be the Club’s first opposition in a floodlit T20 match at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Lahore boast of Pakistan’s international stars such as Shaheen Afridi and Fakhar Zaman in their ranks for this edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Pakistan Shaheens - effectively the nation’s ‘A’ team – will play MCC in a 50-over match at Aitchison College two days later, and the hosts will be captained by Saud Shakeel.

The Club will then switch to the T20 format against Pakistan’s domestic champions Northern, and Multan Sultans of the PSL, who will have England’s Moeen Ali and James Vince in their squad for the tournament which begins shortly after the MCC tour.

The tour will take place from February 13 to 19.

MCC president Kumar Sangakkara will captain a 12-member squad for the tour, which includes the likes of Ravi Bopara, Roelof van der Merwe and Ross Whiteley.

MCC head coach Ajmal Shahzad said: “This tour of Pakistan will be a momentous occasion for everyone involved.

“We expect the standard of cricket to be high during this trip. The MCC squad possesses both international and extensive domestic experience which I am sure will prove strong opposition for some of Pakistan’s best emerging cricketers.” “We hope that this tour helps contribute to the Pakistan Cricket Board’s wish of seeing international teams returning to tour the country on a regular basis.”

Test cricket returned to Pakistan after more than 10 years with the Sri Lankan team playing a two-match series last December.

Major Test-paying nations have avoided touring Pakistan since the 2009 terror attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore, which killed eight people and injured several players.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Arvind Kejriwal to take oath as Delhi CM on February 16 at Ramlila Maidan
Arvind Kejriwal to take oath as Delhi CM on February 16 at Ramlila Maidan
Assam NRC data goes offline; nothing to worry, say officials
Assam NRC data goes offline; nothing to worry, say officials
‘Right deal’ or no deal, says Trump on trade pact with India ahead of visit
‘Right deal’ or no deal, says Trump on trade pact with India ahead of visit
What Delhi election result means for PM Modi, Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi
What Delhi election result means for PM Modi, Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi
‘I don’t have any God fathers’: Siddarth Kaul after bumper season
‘I don’t have any God fathers’: Siddarth Kaul after bumper season
Last day, last show of Auto Expo 2020: A look back at blockbuster showcases
Last day, last show of Auto Expo 2020: A look back at blockbuster showcases
13 seats that saw the closest contests in Delhi assembly election
13 seats that saw the closest contests in Delhi assembly election
Delhi gives thumbs up to Kejriwal: What it means for AAP, BJP & Congress
Delhi gives thumbs up to Kejriwal: What it means for AAP, BJP & Congress
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 LiveDelhi Election ResultsDelhi Assembly Election CountingRohit SharmaManoj TiwariDelhi Assembly Election ResultsArvind KejriwalOscars 2020Oscars 2020 Red Carpet

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news