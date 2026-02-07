Meet Derek Archer, a West Indies fan and an Olympian

Kolkata: If you were watching Shimron Hetmyer take the aerial route at Eden Gardens or on television, you may have spotted a long-limbed man in a long hat bouncing with the flag of Trinidad and Tobago draped in front. A member of the 4x400 relay team in the 1984 Olympics, Derek Archer is a West Indies cricket superfan, (HT)

Derek Archer – “as in Jofra,” he said – has been following West Indies in the Caribbean and outside. He saw Lendl Simmons get out of a plane, literally, and send India home from their own T20 World Cup party in 2016. “I couldn’t see the final though as I had to fly out,” he said, regret masked with a big smile. On Saturday, Archer was among 18,114 spectators who saw Hetmyer fly in from South Africa and play a blinder (64 off 36 balls with six sixes).

The highlight of following West Indies at home was watching Brian Lara in the flesh make 400 not out at St John’s in April 2004, he said. Doing that from “after Clive Lloyd and through the captaincies of Vivian Richards, Richie Richardson, Courtney Walsh and Lara” – and the Trinbago Knight Riders, especially during their unbeaten run on way to a fourth Caribbean Premier League title in 2020 – Archer ranked Lara’s epic knock as the most memorable.

Archer then let it drop that he had trained Lara for three weeks. Wait, trained, how? “Lara wanted to get his fitness up.” It was then that Archer, 65, stretched his long legs and turned his left arm over to reveal a tattoo that had 1984 prominently in the middle.

“I was a member of the 4x400 relay team in the 1984 Olympics,” he said. As per Olympics.com, Archer’s personal best of 46.8 seconds in the 400m came in 1985.

Expectedly, the conversation shifted beyond the boundary. “I have an album at home in Diego Martin (15 minutes from Port of Spain, he said) full of memories,” said the retired Coast Guard officer. “Of course, the LA Games was about Carl Lewis bagging four gold but Edwin Moses winning the 400m hurdles eight years after his first Olympic gold is what I cherish more. That and a visit to Disneyland Park hours after taking my flight.”

Along with Michael Paul, Michael Puckerin and Anton Skerrit and with Ali St Louis listed as a non-starting athlete, Archer was in LA. Trinidad and Tobago finished in 3:06.81 at the Los Angeles Memorial Colisieum on August 10 and did not make the final, which was won by the USA. “We had qualified for the 1988 Olympics too but the team was not sent,” he said. “Too much politics,” is all he was willing to offer.

The 2016 T20 World Cup was the first time Archer, here with two friends, said he had left the Caribbean to follow West Indies. “In Mumbai, after a game we were even allowed in the dressing room.”

Romario Shepherd’s hattrick helped West Indies start with a 35-run win and Hetmyer told the official broadcaster that they can more than compete in this tournament. Archer though had a different take. “Don’t get me wrong, I love them and that is why I am here, but they are not consistent.”