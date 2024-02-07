Uday Saharan and Sachin Dhas, India's record-breaking duo at ICC U19 World Cup have more things uncommon

Named after Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, youngster Sachin Dhas played a splendid knock to ensure Team India recovered from a top-order collapse in the first semi-final against South Africa at the U-19 World Cup 2024 on Tuesday. Uday Saharan and Dhas played stroke-filled knocks in Team India's thrilling two-wicket win over the hosts at Benoni. Rescuing India from a precarious 32 for four, the batting duo stitched a match-winning stand of 171 runs for the fifth wicket. Uday Saharan (81) and Sachin Dhas (96) added 171 runs for the fifth wicket(Getty Images)

Top-scoring for Saharan and Co. in the first semi-final of the U-19 World Cup, Sachin smashed 96 off 95 balls as India chased down the challenging target of 245 in 48.5 overs. Known for his six-hitting prowess, Sachin will turn 19 on Saturday. Sachin's father, Sanjay Dhas, named him after batting legend Tendulkar. Interestingly, Sachin's father Sanjay is a big fan of Sunil Gavaskar but he still named his son after his second favourite cricketer.

When Sachin's bat was checked by organisers

Sachin's mother, Surekha Dhas, is an Assistant Police Inspector (API) in Maharashtra Police. Sachin's parents played kabaddi at the state level and his father remained a cricketer at the University level. “I had decided before he was even born that he would become a cricketer. His training started when he was only four and a half years old," Sanjay told Indian Express. Did you know? Sachin's bat was checked by organisers when the youngster earned plaudits for his six-hitting exploits at a U-19 tournament in Pune. Sachin played an impressive knock of 116 against Nepal at the U-19 World Cup.

Sachin's teammate and India U-19 skipper Uday is known for risk-free stroke-making. Saharan has scored a century and three half-centuries in the U-19 World Cup. The Punjab batter led India in the Under-19 Asia Cup in Dubai. He emerged as the leading run-getter at the Under-19 Challenger Trophy in Guwahati. Saharan slammed half-centuries and scored 297 runs in four innings.

Saharan's father also wanted to become a cricketer

Saharan walked out to bat for India when the defending champions lost two wickets for just 8 runs. Leading the Indian side from the front, Saharan played a match-winning knock of 81 off 124 balls. The India skipper was run out while taking the match-winning run. However, the captain's knock powered India to its ninth final of the U-19 World Cup. Saharan's father also wanted to become a cricketer. "He also used to play in the same manner, taking it deep. So I tried to do the same. I knew I could play the big shots at the end if required. I knew as long as I was at the crease, the game was ours," Saharan said after the semi-final encounter. With Saharan at the helm, unbeaten India are firm favourites to retain the U-19 World Cup crown on Sunday. India will either meet Australia or Pakistan in the summit clash.