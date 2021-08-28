Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Mental fortitude at its best': Cricket fraternity lauds Cheteshwar Pujara's innings on Day 3 at Headingley
cricket

'Mental fortitude at its best': Cricket fraternity lauds Cheteshwar Pujara's innings on Day 3 at Headingley

Cheteshwar Pujara showcased his mental tenacity to first stitch a partnership with Rohit Sharma, and then finish off the day with Virat Kohli to keep India afloat in the 3rd Test.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 10:59 AM IST
India's Cheteshwar Pujara, right, plays a shot during the third day of third Test.(AP)

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara showcased his class with the bat as he went on to score an unbeaten 91 runs on Day 3 of the third Test against England at Headingley. Pujara, who was dismissed for 1 in the first innings, and has been on the receiving end of criticism from fans, came on to bat after opener KL Rahul was dismissed for just 8.

But the right-handed batsman showcased his mental tenacity to first stitch a partnership with Rohit Sharma, and then finish off the day with Virat Kohli to keep India afloat in the Test. The visitors finished Day 3 with 215/2 on the board, trailing England by 139 runs.

Also read: 'Talks happen outside': Rohit Sharma lauds Cheteshwar Pujara, says there were no concerns in dressing room over his form

Twitterati was quick to laud Pujara's innings. Here are some of the reactions:

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma praised Pujara's showing in the 2nd innings and insisted that there were no concerns over his form in the dressing room.

"To be honest there hasn't been any talk about Pujara's batting. I think the talks are only happening outside. Not a single conversation has happened with Pujara regarding his form inside the team dressing room. We know the quality he brings, we know the experience he brings. When you have a guy like that, I don't think there needs to be much discussion," Rohit said in a reply to a query from ANI at the virtual press conference.

