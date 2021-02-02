Merv Hughes inducted into Australia's Hall of Fame
Former fast bowler Merv Hughes has been inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame, the country's cricket board said on Tuesday.
Renowned for his trademark handlebar moustache as well as his aggressive bowling style, he took 212 wickets in 53 tests between 1985 and 1994.
His career-best test figures of 8-87 came against the West Indies at the WACA in 1988 and included the final wicket of a hat-trick spread across three separate overs, two innings and two different days.
Hughes, 59, also played 33 one-day international matches claiming 38 wickets. Following his retirement, Hughes worked as selector and bowling coach for Victoria state before replacing Allan Border as national selector in 2005.
"Merv was an icon of the Australian summer for so many of us, a larger-than-life personality, a wonderful international cricketer, an ambassador for the sport and a deserved inductee," Australian Cricket Hall of Fame Chairman Peter King said.
"A lion-hearted competitor, Merv boasts a proud career for Victoria and Australia in the test and one-day international arenas, paving the way for an incredible era of Australian cricketing dominance.
"Even as synonymous as his on-field record, Merv will be forever remembered as a fan-favourite and his iconic warm-ups close to the boundary ... that prompted bays of spectators to join in with him at stadiums all over the country."
Inductees are selected by representatives from all levels of cricket including the Melbourne Cricket Club chairman, three ex-players, CEOs of Cricket Australia and Australian Cricketers' Association along with two members of the media.
