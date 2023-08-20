'Messi english na bolay...': Shadab Khan shuts down troll for savage attack on Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali

With the rise in popularity of social media over the past couple of years, cricketers have continuously been under the scanner of fans, critics and trolls. Nowadays cricketers have become more careful as to what they post on social media and have many times been criticised or trolled for polarising reasons.

Shadab Khan came to Hasan Ali's rescue.

One such example can be taken from Shadab Khan's response to a Twitter user. The Pakistan cricketer had posted some photos of him on Twitter and captioned it as, "Modelling skills better? Learning from my teammates."

Reacting to his teammate's post, Hasan Ali replied, “Mai sadqy jaon wari jaon apny yaar pa Maa Sha Allah nazar na lag jaye (May you go on the road, go and get your love. God will protect you, don't get lost).”

The 29-year-old is currently out injured due to a finger injury and has also undergone surgery. His tweet was well by fans, except for one user, who decided to troll him.

Lashing out at Hasan's tweet, the user said, “For God's Sake @RealHa55an You are an international cricketer...!! @TheRealPCBMedia @Rehan_ulhaq @TheRealPCB at least educate them how to use social media platforms.”

Reacting to the troll's retweet, fans rushed to Hasan's rescue, and even Shadab decided to take matters into his own hands and shut the user down with a blunt, yet witty reply. "Messi english na bolay theek. Foreign players english mai aesi baat ker de theek. Laikin hmy chahe ke ham natural na rahe. Hum fake personality bna le. Bhai mujhe to apne culture ya mazak mai koi sharam nahi. Allah sab ko khush rakhay aur dosre ki khushi mai bhi khush rakhay (Messi doesn't speak english, it's fine. Foreign players speak whatever they want in Englisj, it is fine. but if we act natural, we have a fake personality. I am not ashamed of my culture. Allah will keep everyone happy)", he wrote.

Pakistan cricketer Shan Masood agreed with Shadab, and replied, "Doosrey ko girana aur apne aap ko acha/uncha dikhanay ke liye kisi aur ko girana humari national hobby hei be yourself Hasoo (Putting others down and pushing ourselves higher to make us look better is our country's national hobby, be yourself Hasoo)."

Such incidents take place on Twitter on a regular basis, where we see cricketers get into a social media war with fans, who simply decide to troll them. In some instances, fans lose respect and use crass language, and then are themselves criticised for their actions.

