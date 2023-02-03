MFA League: Shaikh, Patil net brace in Atlanta FC win

Strikers Arif Shaikh and Himanshu Patil scored a brace each as Atlanta FC stormed to a 7-1 win against Kenkre FC in an Elite Division (Private) match of the Mumbai Football Association League at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Friday.

In another match, Bombay Muslims SC defeated Mumbai Strikers SC 2-0, with striker Akeef Momin finding a goal in each half to complete the win.

Results: Elite Div: Atlanta FC 7 (Arif Shaikh 2, Himanshu Patil 2, Mandeep Singh, Nishant Shetty, Sunny Thakur) beat Kenkre FC 1 (Jay Bhavani), Bombay Muslims SC 2 (Akeef Momin 2) beat Mumbai Strikers 0, The Oranje FC 5 (Yogesh Kadam 2, Rinaldo Fernandes 2, Aimar Adam) beat GM Sports Club 2 (Sudhakar Ranjan 2).

Under-14 Insurance Cup: Sanjeevani CA crowned champions

Sanjeevani Cricket Academy captured the under-14 Ageas Federal Insurance Cup title beating Achiever’s Cricket Academy by 72 runs in the final in Mahul, Chembur.

Left-arm spinner Darshan Rathod returned impressive figures of five for 10 runs to ensure Sanjeevani CA defended 164 and bundled out the opposition for just 91.

Speaking at the prize distribution ceremony, former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar spoke of the importance of playing out the full quota of overs for any team. "Getting all out before the completion of full quota of overs means you lose out on important deliveries to score those crucial runs, which will decide the ultimate result of the match," Vengsarkar said.

MI Junior: Swami Vivekanand (Borivali) storm into quarters

Centuries from Vedant Nirmal (109) and Yug Asopa (105) powered Swami Vivekanand International School (Borivali) to the boys' under-14 quarter-finals of the Mumbai Indians Junior inter-school cricket tournament.

Put in to bat by Sane Guruji English Medium School (Dadar), the Borivali school notched up 288 for three in 40 overs before bundling out the Dadar boys for 94 in 26 overs.

IES VN Sule English School (Dadar) and KC Gandhi English School (Kalyan) were among the other teams to enter the last eight in the age category.

Eight teams to participate in RFS Talyarkhan

Eight leading teams from the city, including defending champions Cricket Club of India, will fight for the top honours in the Nirlon-RFS Talyarkhan Memorial Invitation cricket tournament scheduled to commence from Tuesday.

The other participating teams this year are PJ Hindu Gymkhana, Mumbai Police Gymkhana, Parsee Gymkhana, Islam Gymkhana, MCA Colts (the runners-up of last edition) Sponsors XI (Nirlon Ltd) and hosts Bombay Gymkhana.