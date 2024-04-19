MI dugout caught sending signals for DRS, demand for specialist 3rd umpire grows after 'too many questionable decisions'

There have been some questionable third umpire decisions in IPL 2024, and it was once again pushed into the spotlight on Thursday, in Mullanpur. Mumbai Indians defeated hosts Punjab Kings by nine runs but the match was shrouded in controversy. Sam Curran was left enraged by a particular decision.

One such decision was made in the 15th over of the first innings. PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh sent a wide yorker with Suryakumar Yadav staying leg side and he failed to reach out. The umpire didn't give it as wide. Meanwhile, members of the MI camp were allegedly spotted watching the replay and then signalling to their batters for a review. After the review, a wide was given but PBKS captain Sam Curran was left enraged.

In the 19th over, Sam Curran sent a delivery, outside off, to which Tim David reached out. The ball went through to the wicketkeeper. Initially it wasn't called a wide, but the batter decided to review the decision. The replays showed that the ball went under David's bat, and third umpire Nitin Menon adjudged it as wide. Meanwhile, the IPL rules state that a ball can't be wide, if it is within the reach of a batter.

Reacting to the situation, former SRH head coach Tom Moody took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and lamented the work of third umpires, and called for specialists. He also felt that some umpires were better suited to field duty. "It’s time we considered having specialist 3rd umpires, too many questionable decisions being made. Some umpires are better suited on field, the 3rd umpire requires experience and a certain skill set,” he wrote.

Such decisions, however small they maybe, can have a huge impact on not just the match, but the entire IPL 2024 points table. With the win, MI are now back in the playoffs race and are seventh in the points table with six points in seven fixtures.

Meanwhile, PBKS have crumbled to ninth with four points in seven fixtures. MI will be looking to build a winning streak and push for the playoff spots. On the other hand, Punjab will seek revival.