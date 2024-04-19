Ishan Kishan breaks into aggressive celebration, Rohit Sharma pounces on Hardik Pandya after MI win last over thriller

Mumbai Indians defeated Punjab Kings by nine wickets to climb to seventh position in the IPL 2024 points, with six points in seven matches. The Hardik Pandya-led side are now two points away from the playoff race, with Sunrisers Hyderabad in fourth position with eight points and a higher net run rate. Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya celebrate after the match.

Chasing 193, PBKS were bowled out for 183 runs in 19.1 overs. Kagiso Rabada was run out for the final wicket, with Mohammad Nabi and Ishan Kishan showcasing excellent understanding. Rabada's dismissal sent MI into a state of frenzy as Kishan ran off in an aggressive celebration, and jumped to punch the sky. Meanwhile, an overjoyed Hardik Pandya was congratulated by former captain Rohit Sharma.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Here is the video:

Jasprit Bumrah and Gerald Coetzee picked three-wicket hauls for MI, in what turned out to be a close encounter. Meanwhile, Ashutosh Sharma top-scored for MI with a knock of 61 runs off 28 balls.

Initially, a knock of 78 runs off 53 balls by Suryakumar Yadav saw MI post 192/7 in 20 overs. For PBKS' bowling department, Harshal Patel took three wickets.

The defeat sent PBKS to ninth position, ahead of bottom-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore. RR are on top of the table, with 12 points, followed by second-placed Kolkata Knight Riders (8) and Chennai Super Kings (8) in third. SRH are fourth, followed by Lucknow Super Giants (6) in fifth position, Delhi Capitals (6) in sixth. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titan are eighth with six points.

Speaking after the game, Player of the Match Bumrah said, "This was a close game. Much closer than what we thought it would go. Of course you want to make an impact when the ball does something. In this format the ball swings two overs. When I want to bowl more, I play Test cricket. That fulfills my desires.”

“This format is a little difficult for bowlers, with time restrictions and impact player rules. Batting lineup becomes deeper and deeper. But that's not in your control. I do relay the message to the bowlers whenever I can. But you also don't want to deliver too many messages in the heat of the moment,” he further added.