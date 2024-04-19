IPL 2024 points table after PBKS vs MI: Mumbai Indians rise to seventh position, Punjab Kings ninth

Mumbai Indians defeated Punjab Kings by nine runs in their IPL 2024 fixture on Thursday, in Mohali. The win saw MI climb to seventh position in the IPL 2024 points table and PBKS fell to ninth. Chasing 193, PBKS were bowled out for 183 in 19.1 overs, courtesy of three-wicket hauls from Jasprit Bumrah and Gerald Coetzee. Meanwhile, Ashutosh Sharma (61) got a half-century for PBKS. Mumbai Indians players celebrate their win.(AP)

Initially, a knock of 78 runs off 53 balls by Suryakumar Yadav saw MI post 192/7 in 20 overs. For PBKS' bowling department, Harshal Patel picked three dismissals.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Speaking after the win, MI captain Hardik said, "Very good game of cricket. Everyone's nerve got tested. We did speak about before the game that the character will be checked in this game. Naturally you think you're ahead in the game. But we knew IPL has a tendency to produce these games. Unbelievable - coming in and playing like that (Ashutosh's knock). Almost every ball hitting the middle. Happy for him and chuffed for his future."

"We did speak in the timeout that it doesn't matter how good we look. We'll keep scrapping in this game. We were quite soft in certain overs. Nevertheless, a win is a win," he added.

IPL 2024 points table after PBKS vs MI

IPL 2024 points table

Rajasthan Royals are currently on top of the IPL 2024 points table, with 12 points in seven matches. They are followed by second-placed Kolkata Knight Riders (8), third-placed Chennai Super Kings (8) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (8), who are fourth.

Lucknow Super Giants (6) are fifth, followed by Delhi Capitals (6) in sixth position and MI (6) in seventh. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans (6) are eighth, PBKS (4) are ninth and Royal Challengers Bangalore (2) are bottom in the 10-team table.