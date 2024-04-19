IPL 2024 points table after PBKS vs MI: Mumbai Indians rise to seventh position, Punjab Kings ninth
Mumbai Indians defeated Punjab Kings to climb to seventh position in the IPL 2024 points table.
Mumbai Indians defeated Punjab Kings by nine runs in their IPL 2024 fixture on Thursday, in Mohali. The win saw MI climb to seventh position in the IPL 2024 points table and PBKS fell to ninth. Chasing 193, PBKS were bowled out for 183 in 19.1 overs, courtesy of three-wicket hauls from Jasprit Bumrah and Gerald Coetzee. Meanwhile, Ashutosh Sharma (61) got a half-century for PBKS.
Initially, a knock of 78 runs off 53 balls by Suryakumar Yadav saw MI post 192/7 in 20 overs. For PBKS' bowling department, Harshal Patel picked three dismissals.
Also Read | Orange Cap in IPL 2024 after MI beat PBKS: Rohit Sharma replaces Narine to take 3rd spot; Virat Kohli extends dominance
Speaking after the win, MI captain Hardik said, "Very good game of cricket. Everyone's nerve got tested. We did speak about before the game that the character will be checked in this game. Naturally you think you're ahead in the game. But we knew IPL has a tendency to produce these games. Unbelievable - coming in and playing like that (Ashutosh's knock). Almost every ball hitting the middle. Happy for him and chuffed for his future."
"We did speak in the timeout that it doesn't matter how good we look. We'll keep scrapping in this game. We were quite soft in certain overs. Nevertheless, a win is a win," he added.
IPL 2024 points table after PBKS vs MI
Rajasthan Royals are currently on top of the IPL 2024 points table, with 12 points in seven matches. They are followed by second-placed Kolkata Knight Riders (8), third-placed Chennai Super Kings (8) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (8), who are fourth.
Lucknow Super Giants (6) are fifth, followed by Delhi Capitals (6) in sixth position and MI (6) in seventh. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans (6) are eighth, PBKS (4) are ninth and Royal Challengers Bangalore (2) are bottom in the 10-team table.
Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Score, PBKS vs MI Live Score and get exclusive insights with the IPL Match Today, IPL Points Table match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.