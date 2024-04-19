Orange Cap in IPL 2024 after MI beat PBKS: Rohit Sharma replaces Narine to take 3rd spot; Virat Kohli extends dominance

Rohit Sharma completed 250 appearances in style as Mumbai Indians upstaged Punjab Kings by nine runs to revive their Indian Premier League 2024 campaign on Thursday. The former MI skipper equalled MS Dhoni's feat of 250 IPL outings on matchday 33 of the IPL 2024. Batting first in their away game against hosts Punjab Kings at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Hardik Pandya's MI side posted 192-7 in the 20-over contest. Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians playing a shot(Ravi Kumar/Hindustan Times )

India skipper Rohit scored 36 off 25 balls, while superstar Suryakumar Yadav top-scored for the visitors. Suryakumar's brilliant 78 off 53 balls, followed by Tilak Varma's 34-run knock, powered MI to a match-winning total. In reply, Punjab Kings folded for 183 as the Shikhar Dhawan-less side lost the match by nine runs. MI skipper Rohit has taken the third spot in the Orange Cap standings.

Orange Cap standings: Rohit Sharma goes past Sunil Narine

MI opener Rohit has scored 297 runs in seven matches. Rohit is followed by Kolkata Knight Riders opener Sunil Narine, who has 276 runs in six games. Rohit is only behind Rajasthan Royals batter Riyan Parag (318) and Virat Kohli. With 361 runs to his name in seven matches, Royal Challengers Bengaluru icon Kohli has retained the top spot. RR skipper Sanju Samson is placed fifth with 276 runs in seven matches.

Orange Cap in IPL 2024 after MI beat PBKS

MI take 7th spot in IPL 2024 standings

Five-time winners Mumbai Indians have taken the seventh spot in the IPL 2024 standings after defeating PBKS in match No.33 of the tournament. MI have picked up six points from seven matches. With three wins and four defeats, MI are level on points with Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans. Punjab Kings are ninth with four points from seven matches. On Friday, KL Rahul's LSG will meet defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.