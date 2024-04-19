 Purple Cap in IPL 2024 after PBKS vs MI: Jasprit Bumrah becomes leading wicket-taker; Coetzee, Rabada climb | Cricket - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
Home HT Home
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Purple Cap in IPL 2024 after PBKS vs MI: Jasprit Bumrah becomes leading wicket-taker; Coetzee, Rabada climb

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 19, 2024 12:00 AM IST

Purple Cap in IPL 2024 after PBKS vs MI: Jasprit Bumrah, with his brilliant three wickets against PBKS, is now the leading wicket-taker in the season

Jasprit Bumrah replaced Yuzvendra Chahal to become the leading wicket-taker in the season, as he produced a match-winning outing in a thrilling finish against Punjab Kings. Bumrah picked three wickets, registering impressive figures of 3/21, and now has 13 dismissals to his name in seven IPL 2024 matches. Gerald Coetzee, who also picked three wickets against PBKS, is now third (11). Kings' Kagiso Rabada (10) also took a wicket to climb to fifth spot.

Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah , right, and Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma celebrates the dismissal of Punjab Kings' Shashank Singh (AP)
Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah , right, and Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma celebrates the dismissal of Punjab Kings' Shashank Singh (AP)

While Khaleel Ahmed of the Delhi Capitals dropped one place to fourth spot, Sam Curran, the stand-in PBKS skipper in place of the injured Shikhar Dhawan, jumped to the sixth spot in the Purple Cap list with 2/41 figures; he has 10 wickets in six matches, too.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

It was yet another final over heartbreak for the Punjab Kings in Mullanpur, who made a terrific comeback after reeling at 14/4 in the 193-run chase. The uncapped duo of Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma was, once again, central to their remarkable comeback in the match; while Shashank scored a valiant 41, it was Ashutosh's blitzkrieg which kept PBKS' hopes alive, even as the latter departed on 61 off just 28 balls in the 18th over of the game.

Updated Purple Cap list(IPL)
Updated Purple Cap list(IPL)

Coetzee and Bumrah, who picked three wickets each, held their nerves in their final overs to secure a thrilling win for MI.

Much-needed win for MI

Hardik Pandya's men endured a poor start to their campaign with three successive losses, and even as they broke the streak with consecutive wins over Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, they faced a setback again last week, facing a tough loss against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings.

With the win on Thursday, MI climbed to seventh spot in the table with six points in seven games, while Punjab Kings have now dropped to ninth spot, having suffered a fifth loss in the campaign.

IPL 2024
Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Score, PBKS vs MI Live Score and get exclusive insights with the IPL Match Today, IPL Points Table match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / Purple Cap in IPL 2024 after PBKS vs MI: Jasprit Bumrah becomes leading wicket-taker; Coetzee, Rabada climb
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On