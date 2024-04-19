Purple Cap in IPL 2024 after PBKS vs MI: Jasprit Bumrah becomes leading wicket-taker; Coetzee, Rabada climb

Jasprit Bumrah replaced Yuzvendra Chahal to become the leading wicket-taker in the season, as he produced a match-winning outing in a thrilling finish against Punjab Kings. Bumrah picked three wickets, registering impressive figures of 3/21, and now has 13 dismissals to his name in seven IPL 2024 matches. Gerald Coetzee, who also picked three wickets against PBKS, is now third (11). Kings' Kagiso Rabada (10) also took a wicket to climb to fifth spot. Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah , right, and Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma celebrates the dismissal of Punjab Kings' Shashank Singh (AP)

While Khaleel Ahmed of the Delhi Capitals dropped one place to fourth spot, Sam Curran, the stand-in PBKS skipper in place of the injured Shikhar Dhawan, jumped to the sixth spot in the Purple Cap list with 2/41 figures; he has 10 wickets in six matches, too.

It was yet another final over heartbreak for the Punjab Kings in Mullanpur, who made a terrific comeback after reeling at 14/4 in the 193-run chase. The uncapped duo of Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma was, once again, central to their remarkable comeback in the match; while Shashank scored a valiant 41, it was Ashutosh's blitzkrieg which kept PBKS' hopes alive, even as the latter departed on 61 off just 28 balls in the 18th over of the game.

Coetzee and Bumrah, who picked three wickets each, held their nerves in their final overs to secure a thrilling win for MI.

Much-needed win for MI

Hardik Pandya's men endured a poor start to their campaign with three successive losses, and even as they broke the streak with consecutive wins over Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, they faced a setback again last week, facing a tough loss against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings.

With the win on Thursday, MI climbed to seventh spot in the table with six points in seven games, while Punjab Kings have now dropped to ninth spot, having suffered a fifth loss in the campaign.