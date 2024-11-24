Menu Explore
MI IPL 2025 Full Player list: Mumbai Indians updated squad after Day 1 of Indian Premier League mega auction

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 24, 2024 11:53 PM IST

Trent Boult rejoined Mumbai Indians for a second stint, getting acquired at the IPL Auction 2025, in Jeddah on Sunday.

Trent Boult rejoined Mumbai Indians for a second stint, getting acquired for 12.5 crore from a base price of 2 crore, at the IPL Auction 2025, in Jeddah on Sunday. Boult was the only player purchased by MI on Sunday.

Trent Boult rejoined MI.(PTI)
Trent Boult rejoined MI.(PTI)

Meanwhile, MI also roped in Naman Dhir for 5.25 crore, Robin Minz for 65 lakhs and Karn Sharma for 50 lakhs.

Dhir had a mega-bidding war, as it rose to 1 crore, with RCB and MI battling it out. Then RCB backed out and DC joined in, with the bid rising to 2 crore. Then DC pulled and RR also joined in. MI stuck to their bid, and decided to pull out with it reached 2.60 crore. PBKS tried to go for Dhir too, but RR didn't back out. RR raised it to 3.40 crore, and it looked Dhir would join them, but then MI decided to use their RTM option, to get him for 5.25 crore.

Dhir played for Mumbai in 2024, and was purchased for 20 lakhs at the mini auction. He registered 140 runs in his debut season, at an average of 23.33, and a strike rate of 177.21 and a half-century.

Meanwhile, Minz was bought by GT last season, and became the first tribal player in IPL. But he failed to make his debut, as he met an accident just before the tournament began.

MI's IPL Auction 2025 buys-

Trent Boult ( 12.5 Cr)

Naman Dhir (5.25 Cr)

Robin Minz (65 Lakhs)

Karn Sharma (50 Lakhs)

MI's retentions-

Jasprit Bumrah (18 Cr), Suryakumar Yadav (16.35 Cr), Hardik Pandya (16.35 Cr), Rohit Sharma (16.30 Cr), Tilak Varma (8 Cr)

