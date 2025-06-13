Search Search
Friday, Jun 13, 2025
MI New York vs Texas Super Kings, MLC 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch MINY vs TSK clash on TV and online

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 13, 2025 05:33 PM IST

MLC 2025: Here are all the live-streaming details for MI New York and Texas Super Kings. 

The third season of Major League Cricket had a firework start at the Oakland Coliseum in California, as Finn Allen lit things up with a sensational 151(51) for San Francisco Unicorns against the Washington Freedom. Attentions shift, now, to a rivalry from an ocean away, as two teams with parent franchises in the IPL with so much history face off. MI New York, the inaugural champions of this franchise league two years ago, are set to face the Texas Super Kings in a big battle in Oakland.

Franchise captains in Major League Cricket 2025 pose with the trophy.(X)
There are some terrific power-hitters on both sides of this encounter, led by the two captains. Nicholas Pooran captains MINY, and he is a man built for dominating these sorts of situations. Across from him will be the wily and vastly experienced Faf du Plessis: Faf didn’t have the best IPL, but he will back himself to do better in the batting-friendly confines at the Coliseum.

The talent on both sides of this match is eye-watering. MINY can boast of Rashid Khan, Trent Boult, Quinton de Kock, and Azmatullah Omarzai. Texas, meanwhile, is the home team for Devon Conway, Mitchell Marsh, and Daryl Mitchell. If yesterday’s game was anything to go by, expect sixes, and plenty of them, with so much power present in these teams and full license to go for broke.

Here are the streaming details for MI New York vs Texas Super Kings, MLC 2025: 

When will MI New York vs Texas Super Kings, MLC 2025 take place?

MI New York vs Texas Super Kings, MLC 2025 will be played at 6:30 AM on Saturday, June 14 (6:00 PM, June 13 local time).

Where will MI New York vs Texas Super Kings, MLC 2025 take place?

MI New York vs Texas Super Kings, MLC 2025 will be played at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California.

Where will MI New York vs Texas Super Kings, MLC 2025 be broadcast in India?

MI New York vs Texas Super Kings, MLC 2025 will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where will MI New York vs Texas Super Kings, MLC 2025 be live-streamed in India?

MI New York vs Texas Super Kings, MLC 2025 will be live-streamed on JioHotstar in India.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including SA vs AUS Live News.
Friday, June 13, 2025
