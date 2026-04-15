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MI sweat over Rohit Sharma’s fitness

Rohit Sharma tests his injured hamstring ahead of Mumbai Indians' match against Punjab Kings, with his participation uncertain due to fitness concerns.

Updated on: Apr 15, 2026 10:36 pm IST
By Rasesh Mandani
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Mumbai: Rohit Sharma went through the paces testing his injured hamstring in pre-match training on on Wednesday ahead of Mumbai Indians’ home tie against Punjab Kings.

Rohit Sharma during a practice session on Wednesday. (PTI)

Rohit’s workout at the Wankhede included stretching and jogging for 40 minutes followed by a 20-minute batting session. “Rohit is being assessed and we will know when we will know,” the Mumbai Indians media manager said on Wednesday.

The former MI captain had limped off the field while batting holding his hamstring in the sixth over of the RCB tie on Sunday. Rohit, 38, had picked up injury under extreme heat and humidity in Mumbai. Rohit is unlikely to risk his long-term fitness for Thursday’s match and a lot would depend on how he feels after practice.

Accompanied by the physio, Rohit took a few slow rounds of the stadium. He then ran diagonally to test his hamstring before batting with the hamstring strapped. A few throwdowns later, he even stepped out against a few net bowlers before ending the brief session.

A more straightforward option would be to push either Tilak Varma or Suryakumar Yadav up the order. Minz, Malewar and De Kock all had long batting sessions.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rasesh Mandani

Rasesh Mandani loves a straight drive. He has been covering cricket, the governance and business side of sport for close to two decades. He writes and video blogs for HT.

hamstring injury wankhede stadium rohit sharma punjab kings mumbai indians
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
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